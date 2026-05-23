Supergirl TV Spots Reveal Where Kara Got Her Suit And New Footage Of David Corenswet's Superman

Supergirl is just over a month away, and with tickets rumoured to go on sale next week, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have started ramping up the movie's marketing campaign.

Two TikTok advertisements reveal new footage from the upcoming DCU title, including another shot of David Corenswet's Superman as he gifts Kara Zor-El her first superhero suit. The Man of Steel tells her, "It's pretty colourful, but that's just so everyone knows we're good."

This confirms that we're getting flashbacks to the Woman of Tomorrow's origin story. It's been reported that Supergirl will cover the Maid of Might's arrival on Earth, with scenes featuring her and Superman talking Kryptonian. This moment obviously takes place further down the line than that, thoygh we get a glimpse of a young Kara in her spacesuit and a shot of Kal-El welcoming her to Earth.

Variety recently revealed that when Milly Alcock auditioned for Supergirl, she had to dress "in a blue long-sleeved shirt and a red skirt," as there was no costume for her to try on at the time.

Reflecting on that, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said, "Everybody had tears in their eyes. [Milly] wears her heart on her sleeve; she brings so much emotion to the role. We all looked at each other and said, “This is absolutely perfect. She’s exactly what we want."

"[DC executive Chantal Nong] full-on ugly cried," the executive added with a laugh. "It was a culmination of so much hard work. And then to see somebody who so perfectly embodied the character — when Milly walked out, we all felt it."

Alcock also reflected on that, saying, "Chantal just cried, and I hugged her, and I was like, 'Are you OK?' That’s when I understood. I’ve got a responsibility."

Check out this new Supergirl TV spot in the player below.

NEW SUPERGIRL TV SPOT ON TIKTOK



SUPERMAN SHOWS UP pic.twitter.com/r0MP9KKVl3 — Supergirl (@SymbolOfKrypton) May 23, 2026 don't think i've seen these #supergirl scenes hit the tl yet, kara in her little alien suit🥹 pic.twitter.com/scK2ESlm1b — toffy (@wellsygrxhams) May 23, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.