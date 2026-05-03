Supergirl Movie Runtime Revealed As Director Says He "Can't" Tease Post-Credits Scene

Supergirl is the first major superhero movie of 2026, and all eyes are on how a DC Studios project fares without James Gunn's direct involvement. While he's overseen the Craig Gillespie-helmed project, Gunn has neither written nor directed Supergirl.

That's a stark contrast to every previous DCU title: Creature Commandos, Peacemaker Season 2, and Superman.

The reaction to Supergirl's trailers has been largely positive, though they've also been widely criticised for looking a little too much like Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies (whether that's an indication he was more creatively involved than the credits suggest is TBD).

Collider recently caught up with Gillespie, who confirmed that Supergirl's current runtime is just under 1 hour and 50 minutes with credits. In contrast, Superman was 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Asked if he could tease Supergirl's post-credits scenes, the filmmaker cryptically replied, "I can't tease that, sorry." The assumption among most fans is that we'll get something to set up next summer's Man of Tomorrow. Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El is expected to appear in the Superman sequel, though it's yet to be confirmed.

Supergirl could also set the stage for a Lobo movie or TV show starring Jason Momoa. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently opened up on the Main Man's DCU debut when he said, "[Momoa has] been talking about it forever."

"He was talking about it when he was doing Aquaman with me. He was talking about, 'I'd rather be doing Lobo.' But when the day was announced that we got this job [leading DC], he texted both of us, all caps, 'LOBO,' 10 exclamation marks. That was it...And a few Xs."

"It's so great to have an actor who is such a volunteer and not a recruit," Safran continued. "He just wanted to do it. So when we had the script, and we were ready to go, it wasn't even a question. It was like, 'Here you go.' He's like, 'I'm in, let's go.' It was easy."

Check out the latest trailer for Supergirl below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.