Supergirl Teaser Reveals New Look At David Corenswet's Superman, Lobo, The Sklarian Raiders & More

An international TV spot for Supergirl has been shared online. There is quite a bit of footage from the most recent trailer, but there's also some explosive new shots.

Along with a brief glimpse of Superman (David Corenswet) and more of Lobo (Jason Momoa) in action, the teaser features a first look at the Sklarian Raiders.

This group of all-female space pirates from the planet Sklar first appeared in Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heros back in the late '70s, and have since faced off against numerous cosmic DC Comics heroes. They are ruthless thieves, but have also been depicted as having a moral code.

The Sklarians do not feature in Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic run, so it should be interesting to see how they're utilized in the movie. There is already speculation that they will either be working with Lobo, or possibly seeking vengeance against The Main Man.

During a recent interview with Variety, star Milly Alcock revealed that Kara won't wear her suit "as much as people will think. It’s a journey.”

“Through helping save this young girl and deal with her trauma of losing her entire family, there’s a kinship there,” Alcock says. “She realizes that being Supergirl has nothing to do with her and has to do with everybody else around her. She needs to put her own feelings aside to help others, and through that she can save herself. So that’s what the suit is for her.”

Gente nuevo spot !!! Y sale David !!#Supergirl pic.twitter.com/QbwP7Rtf0g — Yara Wayne 🦇 (@yara_wayne) May 21, 2026

🚨Baldes de pipoca e copos do filme SUPERGIRL dos cinemas dos EUA foram revelados! pic.twitter.com/QEcQKLMWjS — DC Brasil (@_DCCBRASIL) May 21, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”