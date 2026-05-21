Supergirl Teaser Reveals New Look At David Corenswet's Superman, Lobo, The Sklarian Raiders & More

Supergirl Teaser Reveals New Look At David Corenswet's Superman, Lobo, The Sklarian Raiders & More

An international TV spot for Supergirl has been released, and it features new shots of Lobo (Jason Momoa), Superman (David Corenswet), and a first look at the Sklarian Raiders...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2026 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

An international TV spot for Supergirl has been shared online. There is quite a bit of footage from the most recent trailer, but there's also some explosive new shots.

Along with a brief glimpse of Superman (David Corenswet) and more of Lobo (Jason Momoa) in action, the teaser features a first look at the Sklarian Raiders.

This group of all-female space pirates from the planet Sklar first appeared in Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heros back in the late '70s, and have since faced off against numerous cosmic DC Comics heroes. They are ruthless thieves, but have also been depicted as having a moral code.

The Sklarians do not feature in Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic run, so it should be interesting to see how they're utilized in the movie. There is already speculation that they will either be working with Lobo, or possibly seeking vengeance against The Main Man.

During a recent interview with Variety, star Milly Alcock revealed that Kara won't wear her suit "as much as people will think. It’s a journey.”

“Through helping save this young girl and deal with her trauma of losing her entire family, there’s a kinship there,” Alcock says. “She realizes that being Supergirl has nothing to do with her and has to do with everybody else around her. She needs to put her own feelings aside to help others, and through that she can save herself. So that’s what the suit is for her.”

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2026, 6:04 PM
This movie Will failed , as the antisemite Superman movie that startes this DCU
captainwalker
captainwalker - 5/21/2026, 6:35 PM
@Malatrova15 - They're not semites so, why the anti ?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2026, 6:57 PM
@captainwalker - because Superman interfered whit the right of a country to defend themselves from terrorism
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 5/21/2026, 6:11 PM
Saw a new trailer today before Mando and this looks very uninteresting.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/21/2026, 6:11 PM
.. thats not a good angle for Superman
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/21/2026, 6:16 PM
Uh, it looks like they kept his horrible super suit the same
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2026, 6:20 PM
@Bucky74 - blame fans they want that loook
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/21/2026, 6:24 PM
@dragon316 - ah Yes, because thats what studios do.

They dont change the suits COUGHSPIDERMANCOUGH
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/21/2026, 6:30 PM
@dragon316 - I don’t think so. Even the ones who are pro trunks want a tighter fit. And that’s collar is awful.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 5/21/2026, 6:35 PM
@Bucky74 - You're being too nice, it's repulsive.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/21/2026, 6:20 PM
That suit is so [frick]ing bad

Reboot the MCU and DCU
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2026, 6:21 PM
@FireGunn - fans want that look for Superman blame them
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2026, 6:20 PM
This trailer shows lobo bike flying
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/21/2026, 6:25 PM
Will Supergirl make less than Mango and Groko?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/21/2026, 6:33 PM
@Batmangina - 250m worldwide
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/21/2026, 6:34 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 5/21/2026, 6:26 PM
Best Superman since Christopher Reeves
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 5/21/2026, 6:27 PM
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 5/21/2026, 6:31 PM
For those of you whining about Superman suit, there’s no way they’re going to change it for Supergirl’s movie. If it’s going to change at all, it will change in Man of Tomorrow.
PS118
PS118 - 5/21/2026, 6:37 PM
@RolandD -

Im definitely hoping for an update in MOT.
Just lose the collar and make it more form fitting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 6:54 PM
@RolandD - agreed

Oh and if it doesn’t change in MOT then I’m fine with that since it has grown on me (for the most part).

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 6:33 PM
Looks good so can’t wait to check out the film!!.

Also , I think it makes sense that you won’t see Kara in the suit much in the film since she is a more reluctant version of the character then some iterations so by helping Ruthye who herself has lost her entire family because of Krem , she too begins to deal with the loss of her parents & world thus truly embracing being Supergirl which sounds like a nice arc for the character imo.

Oh and that shot of Kara floating up in silhouette amongst the dust & smoke is really cool!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/21/2026, 6:34 PM
The made for tv dcu

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