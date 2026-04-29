DC Studios Co-CEO Doesn't Believe In Superhero Fatigue: "It Was Mediocre Movie Fatigue"

DC Studios Co-CEO Doesn't Believe In Superhero Fatigue: &quot;It Was Mediocre Movie Fatigue&quot;

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has revealed why he's not a believer in superhero fatigue, and his comments echo what James Gunn said in 2023. We also have a new look at this June's Supergirl.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

With such a huge amount of excitement for movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, it's hard for the genre's detractors to continue waxing lyrical about "superhero fatigue." 

Comic book movies are no longer the unstoppable force they were a few years ago, sure, but we're a long way off from Marvel and DC going the way of the Western. 

During an interview with the Associated Press, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran weighed in with his take on so-called superhero fatigue. It turns out, he's not a believer, though he does think that Supergirl could be exactly what the genre needs. 

"I never felt that there was superhero fatigue. I felt it was mediocre movie fatigue," he explained. "You gotta try something new. You have to change the game a little bit. The essential story on which 'Supergirl' is based is something cool and original and we haven’t seen before."

The irony, of course, is that Supergirl's trailers have been widely criticised for looking unoriginal. The colour and eye-popping visuals seen in Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow have been swapped out for planets and character designs that have seemingly been pulled straight from Guardians of the Galaxy

That doesn't mean Supergirl won't still soar this summer, especially as Superman has left fans eager to return to the DCU (the latest trailer confirming that David Corenswet will appear has also helped build anticipation).  

Back to Safran, and his comments echo what James Gunn said about superhero fatigue in 2023: 

"I think there is such a thing as superhero fatigue. I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes. It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character. We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring."

"But I get fatigued by most spectacle films, by the grind of not having an emotionally grounded story. It doesn’t have anything to do with whether they’re superhero movies or not. If you don’t have a story at the base of it, just watching things bash each other, no matter how clever those bashing moments are, no matter how clever the designs and the VFX are, it just gets fatiguing, and I think that’s very, very real."

Finally, a new look at Supergirl has been revealed by ScreenRant today, showing the Maid of Might looking ready for a fight. 

image host

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/29/2026, 11:28 AM
This movie looks like absolute mediocre shit. Already bombed at the test screenings, will bomb at the box office, and the main actress is already pulling a brie larson “MEN BAD” campaign to deflect… these execs are so out of touch with what actual, normal people want to see. Hint: not a drunk degenerate Supergirl.

Reboot the DCU. Reboot the MCU. And for god’s sake, fire James Gunn AND Peter Safran
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/29/2026, 11:31 AM
@TheVisionary26 - You sound very lonely.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/29/2026, 11:32 AM
@Lisa89 - And you sound like your bleeding out of your mangina.
Kiba
Kiba - 4/29/2026, 11:52 AM
@TheVisionary26 - It tickles me when he has the audacity to make fun of Sydney Sweeney's looks. It's like Shenehneh from Martin ripping on Halle Berry.

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dragon316
dragon316 - 4/29/2026, 11:55 AM
@TheVisionary26 - only idiots listen to test screenings , reviews , critics , rotten tomatoes those are people can’t judge for them self in life thunderbolts and transformers one do well screening critics reviews rotten tomatoes ? Maybe not but fans love those movies how well they do in theaters ?


Your own opinion is what really matters that’s important not from strangers tell you what to in life did reviews critics rotten tomatoes text screenings tell who get married to , what job take , what clothes buy, what and where buy car, hell no it proves you can think for yourself so do samething with entertainment stop have strangers act as mommy and daddy tell you what you should and should not like before you see movies yourself before you see them to decide
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/29/2026, 11:55 AM
@TheVisionary26 - Bad Men exist, and if that hurts your feelings then you might be a bad dude lol
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 4/29/2026, 12:00 PM
@TheVisionary26 - Damn I wouldn't go that extreme to fire Gunn and end his DCU when we haven't seen much of it yet. Peacemaker and Creature Commando were good and fun to watch. Lanterns looks interesting as a true detective/men in black inspired tv show. Gunn's allowing the Matt Reeve's Gotham-verse to continue with a Batman Sequel, Penguin S2, and more potential spin offs. Clayface looks interesting as a r-rated Cronenberg body horror film. If anything, its very interesting on how he's offering "variety" instead of just fast tracking and banking on the big characters like the previous DCEU did and failed.

Supergirl trailers do look mid to mediocre but doesn't look terrible. I'm getting Shazam 1 vibes where it seems fun and can potentially to be a good film.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/29/2026, 12:11 PM
@TheVisionary26 - AND fire Kevin Feige for totaling the Ferrari he built 2008 to 2019 into a brick wall.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/29/2026, 12:27 PM
@GeneralZod - Feige wrecked the MCU with pandering and chasing trends like DEI and wokeslop, she-hulk is literally “men bad: the tv show”, and paid the price for it like when the marvels mega flopped. He still panders to that crowd, like a gay mexican as mr fantastic? So “stunning” and “brave”. Give him benefit of the doubt rn spider-man and doomsday seem like a course correction while gunn is doubling down on identity politics and mediocre trash like supertheythemgirl starring an antisemite like milly alcock.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/29/2026, 12:30 PM
@TheVisionary26 - I agree. Yes it is “Mediocre movie fatigue” but as they say that they still put out mediocre movies, lol
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/29/2026, 12:31 PM
@Bucky74 - i must say, you are one of the few sensible dudes on this hellhole of a site !!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/29/2026, 11:31 AM
"People are tired of mediocre movies... Now, here's a Supergirl film based on a Tom King book with a forgettable villain and a brown filter on every shot."
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/29/2026, 11:33 AM
@InfinitePunches - Fire James Gunn and Peter Safran. Come on David Ellison, you know you want to ;)
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/29/2026, 11:34 AM
@InfinitePunches - pretty much. Still want it to do well. But I don’t have high hopes.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/29/2026, 11:51 AM
@InfinitePunches - I don’t like book but maybe movie will better than book itself
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/29/2026, 11:33 AM
meDioCre
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/29/2026, 11:34 AM
"You gotta try something new. You have to change the game a little bit." Says the person who's doing neither.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/29/2026, 11:38 AM
@TheJok3r - The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Superman were literally Guardians of the Galaxy clones with DC characters.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/29/2026, 11:34 AM
They aren't wrong. Mediocrity doesn't really bring people to the theaters, especially following a trend of lower quality films and shows.

There are still shows and movies I haven't caught up on, while others I may right before those characters show up in a sequel or connected show.

There definitely isn't going to be pleasing everyone but focusing on a strong foundational story first is always a good start.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/29/2026, 11:50 AM
@Wahhvacado - fans of comics almost laughable comics don’t have story it’s always goood vs bad goood stops bad rule world kill hero ALL TIME goood always win what story you make from that ?

Doing stuff all time let’s watch nascar race turn left all time do samething over and over nascar race is same thing comic book movies doing same thing over different characters involved comci fans don’t see that goood story and plot with comcis almsot funny
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 4/29/2026, 11:38 AM
Alternate article title:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer says moviegoers have "Mediocre Movie Fatigue"
DarthKratos
DarthKratos - 4/29/2026, 11:39 AM
He's sayin that but then proceed in a mediocre Gunn Universe...

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TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/29/2026, 11:39 AM
Counting down the days until Paramount buys this flop company and reboots DC.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/29/2026, 11:47 AM
@TheVisionary26 - what you call bad movies tv shows marvel is not perfect lokk what happens to taskmaster leader and others
woderwick
woderwick - 4/29/2026, 11:44 AM
Its always been right in front of them, a full on Reign of the Supermen movie series would reboot everything and set them up for success.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/29/2026, 11:44 AM
I completely agree with him super hero fatigue when fans come up with excuses when movie does bad what is word when movie does goood superhero win saying it a lot super hero fatigue is stupid lazy excuse fans created came up with but they can’t think of word when something does gooood what horrro fatigue , avatar fatigue it doesn’t exist it’s stupid made up movie does well people will see it or not super her fatigue stupid lazy excuse need die out have no real meaning to anything.,

When movie does bad call it drama romance comedy fatigue what about transformers one that sucked transformers fatigue hell no new fans like live action that proves new fans want live action g1 is dead move on older transformers if not for new fans liking live action versions keep transformers going transformers be dead years when g1 ended same with gijoe snake eyes movie that movie sucked how many gijoe movies was made 3 can’t use excuse gijoe fatigue
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/29/2026, 11:46 AM
@dragon316 - movies don’t usually do well in theaters religious and true story movies what call them religious and true story fatigue ?

Most of those movies are goood but always do bad in box office barley or don’t make profit at all that proves point super hero fatigue doesn’t exist
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/29/2026, 12:32 PM
@dragon316 - did too much soymilk make you retarded, boy? Speak english !!
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 4/29/2026, 11:48 AM
This movie will flop hard.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/29/2026, 12:02 PM
Regardless of your opinion of the DCU, he’s right. People like superhero movies when they’re done well. We’ve all just become desensitized to big budget action and cgi, so if a story or characters are lackluster, it’s more glaring than it used to be.

The “formula” doesn’t work anymore, and the way to get people to show up is to break the mold.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 12:37 PM
@SheepishOne - agreed to an extent

I feel like breaking the mold doesn’t just extend to superhero films but films in general right now since people have so much content available now that they need more reasons to go to the theater to watch something then they would have previously.

Story & characters will always matter most because without that , it’s all empty spectacle.
EpicMan
EpicMan - 4/29/2026, 12:14 PM
He is absolutely right.... It was mediocre DEI Woke Marvel Movie fatigue. It was pointless race swap and gender swap Fatigue. It was Brie Larson Fatigue. It is "make every male lead a bumbling idiot that needs to be saved by a woman" Fatigue. It was She Hulk saying, "the fact she has been cat called as a women makes her have more trauma than Bruce who was literally abused and experimented on by his own father" fatigue.

Wonder Woman was a phenomenal movie done right! WW was well written, and well acted by Gal. Black Panther was a phenomenal movie that had everyone on the edge of their seat with an amazing soundtrack. I cant wait for a Brother Voodoo movie!

Forced inclusion by the way of race and gender swapping along with the MsheU greatly hurt the Comic Book Movie industry.

THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/29/2026, 12:14 PM
"was"? It still is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 12:14 PM
Idk if the essential story of Woman of Tomorrow the comic is something we haven’t seen before tbh since it’s pretty much True Grit in space…

However that leads to a wider issue or observation in that everything we see is a remixed version of something we have already seen before given there’s not many general stories in the world , it’s how you present/execute them that distinguishes them from the crop.

Even as someone who thinks Supergirl looks good , it doesn’t particularly seem original much if at all though that doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t still be well done.

Also I think there is an argument to be made that there’s no superhero fatigue or mediocre movie fatigue either since the former is still the type of media that gets talked about a lot and in many anticipated lists for the year while the latter is arguable given the critical reception of some films this year like Mario or even Scream 7 which are still some of the highest grossing movies of the year so far & well received audience wise!!.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/29/2026, 12:23 PM
Josh: "it's hard for the genre's detractors to continue waxing lyrical about 'superhero fatigue.'"
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For the last two to three years, Josh has been blaming the Phase 4/5/6 box office failures on superhero fatigue, CBM fatigue and of course review-bombing from "right-wing trolls," never once attributing the cause to the most obvious reason -- that these post-2020 movies/TV series are either bad or mid, rarely good or better.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 4/29/2026, 12:30 PM
@GeneralZod - reminder that this is what low-t male feminist soyboys look like:
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But yeah blame the “right-wing trolls” as always. Holy fkn scapegoat.
TK420
TK420 - 4/29/2026, 12:25 PM
Can't speak for anybody else, but I'm sick of em. CBM have been milked to death.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/29/2026, 12:30 PM

"Superman has left fans eager to return to the DCU"

What a big honkin' load of TORO CACA!!

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