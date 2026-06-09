Supergirl Star Jason Momoa Exits Justin Lin's Helldivers Movie At Sony Pictures

Supergirl Star Jason Momoa Exits Justin Lin's Helldivers Movie At Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures and director Justin Lin's Helldivers movie will be moving forward without star Jason Momoa, who has departed the project for unknown reasons...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 09, 2026 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: Via GameFragger.com

The news broke late last year that Fast and Furious and Star Trek Beyond director Justin Lin had been enlisted to helm a big-screen adaptation of Arrowhead Game Studios' popular shooter, Helldivers, and the project found its lead in Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa back in February.

Now, Deadline is reporting that Momoa has parted ways with the movie.

No details on Momoa's role or his reasons for exiting the project have been disclosed, but there's a chance he would have played Xavier Rodriguez, aka X, from the Hell Divers book series. It's just as likely that his character was created for this movie, however.

Gary Dauberman (It, Until Dawn) has reportedly completed his script, and a new lead actor is currently being sought.

Momoa has appeared in a number of major studio blockbusters over the past few years, including Dune, Aquaman and its sequel, A Minecraft Movie, and Fast X. He is set to make his DCU debut as Lobo in Supergirl later this month.

While reporting on the initial movie announcement last year, THR noted that "Lin is not a gamer and leaned into that as a strength when pitching his take on the material, said insiders. He aims to find the humanity in the characters and weave timely themes into the story, while building out a world and mythology. There are plenty of details waiting to be drawn in, something that is compelling to the filmmaker."

Plot details are still under wraps, but the game follows an elite unit of soldiers — known as Helldivers — who battle alien creatures that are threatening to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth. The first game launched in 2015 and was followed by a 2024 sequel, which sold over 12 million units.

The movie has set a theatrical release date of November 10, 2027.

"When mankind ventured into space, we were curious to see if anything loomed behind those stars; unfortunately, we were right. The initial contacts were peaceful, but soon the people of Super Earth realized the potential danger of communicating with alien species, and before we knew it, they started our first intergalactic war. For 40 years, the war has raged on, a conflict whereby three hostile alien species are hell-bent on a single goal: the total annihilation of the human species.

Luckily, the fighting spirit of man has not decayed since the last great war on Earth. We are now stronger than ever; man, woman and child alike are encouraged to try their strengths in the ultimate test - to have the courage to defend Super Earth."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/9/2026, 6:45 AM
I'd leave as well. Just another hollow husk corporate product masquerading as a film. Glorified commercial.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/9/2026, 7:16 AM
@FireGunn - dude, it takes a LOT for me to agree with you.

"He aims to find the humanity in the characters and weave timely themes into the story, while building out a world and mythology."

NO. It's a Starship Troopers parody. Which in itself is a parody!
Tone wise, it should be just under Hot Shots/Police Squad.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/9/2026, 7:37 AM
@UltimaRex - the fact that you called the movie “Police Squad” and not Naked Gun is a DEEEEEP CUT. I wish I could do the gif of Alfred giving Bruce the head nod at the end of the DKR. 🤣😆
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/9/2026, 6:59 AM
Lobo movie inbound?

See you in 2034.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/9/2026, 7:01 AM
@UltimaRex - lolz, same thoughts
Nomi
Nomi - 6/9/2026, 7:30 AM
@UltimaRex - Superman vs. Lobo, or at least Lobo's movie will set it up.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/9/2026, 7:12 AM
i know NOTHING about the game or source material but it looks like if Halo and Starship Troopers had a baby. I'm in.

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2026, 7:53 AM
Huh , i wonder what caused Momoa to leave the film?.

My guess is that the guy does alot of projects whether it be movies or shows so an unexpected scheduling conflict popped up hence he had to choose & picked the other one instead.

That’s unfortunate since I feel he could have been a good fit for the Starship Troopers-esque tone of this franchise but oh well.

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