How Long Is Milly Alcock's Supergirl Movie? Official Runtime Revealed

Supergirl is a little over two weeks away from touching down in theaters, and the movie's official runtime has been revealed. We've reported on this number before, but it's only now been confirmed by the Irish Film Classification Office.

Supergirl's runtime is 1 hour, 47 minutes, and 55 seconds (which is actually 5 seconds shorter than previous reports), placing it behind last summer's Superman, which was 2 hours and 9 minutes. This also makes the Maid of Might's first DCU solo outing one of the shortest DC movies ever.

In fact, this is the first DC title to come in at less than 2 hours since 2020's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, which was 1 hour and 49 minutes. Coincidentally, Supergirl is in the same ballpark as the Girl of Steel's 1984 movie, which was 1 hour and 45 minutes.

A runtime like this isn't necessarily cause for concern; Deadpool, for example, was 1 hour and 48 minutes. That was a huge critical and commercial success, and many superhero movies have been criticised for being overlong and bloated, particularly on the DC side (the most noteworthy example is probably 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

The only real issue with Supergirl being so short is that it essentially confirms we won't get anything close to a faithful adaptation of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book. The episodic nature of the series admittedly means a 1:1 take would be much better suited to television, but this implies that we're getting a bare bones version of the story.

Supergirl director Craig Gillespie reflected on "debating stuff" with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, explaining that "it was great to have more of a director than a studio head" to bounce ideas off. He added, "You can just roll the sleeves up and have a healthy debate. It would get into the tiniest things... music choices... that sort of push and pull."

As for the Guardians of the Galaxy comparisons, "I don't think I can avoid it," Gillespie admitted. "We're in that arena, but it's a space I've always played in. There's only so many space movies. And we're in the superhero universe, with that dance of humor and darkness and drama, which I love."

A new promotional poster for Supergirl has also been revealed, courtesy of @TaurooAldebaran. Like a few other efforts we've seen, it's illustrated by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow artist Bilquis Evely.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.