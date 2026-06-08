Supergirl Teaser Spotlights Jason Momoa As Lobo: "I Kill For Money, Not Sport"

Supergirl Teaser Spotlights Jason Momoa As Lobo: &quot;I Kill For Money, Not Sport&quot;

Some more teasers for Supergirl have been released, one of which spotlights new footage of Jason Momoa's Lobo in action. We also have a billboard featuring David Corenswet as Superman...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 08, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

DC Studios has released some more TV spots and featurettes for Supergirl. Most of them feature footage from the previous teasers, but the Lobo-centric promo includes new shots of Jason Momoa's Main Man in action.

We see the cigar-chomping Bounty Hunter facing off against several foes ("not the abs!"), before he makes it clear that he will only "kill for money, not for sport."

Additionally, two billboards for the movie have been spotted in the wild, featuring the Woman of Tomorrow (Milly Alcock) and Superman (David Corenswet).

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale this week, and the next DCU movie looks set to take in a respectable $55 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. This would be quite a bit lower than Superman's $125 million ($220 million worldwide) debut, but that's to be expected.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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nobeeswax
nobeeswax - 6/8/2026, 7:10 PM
Leftist James Gunn removed "American Way" from "Truth, Justice and the American Way". In the Superman movie, Superman is used as a punching bag, put under arrest, tortured and made to watch the murder of an Arab immigrant. Father Jor-EL made a villain.

And here is why :
Superman was created in 1938 by Jerry Siegel (writer) and Joe Shuster (artist), both Jewish sons of Lithuanian immigrants. The baby Kal-El rocketed from doomed Krypton mirrors Moses in his basket, sent to safety amid destruction. Kryptonian "-El" names (Kal-El, Jor-El) draw from Hebrew "El" meaning God, like Michael or Gabriel—intentional biblical nod by the creators.

Boycott Supergirl, Gunn produced, Superman urinated on.
Amaru
Amaru - 6/8/2026, 7:13 PM
@nobeeswax - Just shut up kid.
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 6/8/2026, 7:35 PM
@nobeeswax - That's how they used to introduce Superman in the Fleicher cartoons. No "American Way".

Right now the entire world thinks the American way is bunk. Not just Superman.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/8/2026, 7:41 PM
Two other comments, can't see either. Can guess what they're bleating about.

Let's see...

Supergirl has beaten Marvels presales NOW. There is still a fortnight to go numbnuts.

And

You keep saying the DCU is failing, but we're STILL getting new movies, shows and sequels. Someone doesn't have their sums right and it ain't Gunn.

So, let's see how I did...

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