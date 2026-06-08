Supergirl Teaser Spotlights Jason Momoa As Lobo: "I Kill For Money, Not Sport"

DC Studios has released some more TV spots and featurettes for Supergirl. Most of them feature footage from the previous teasers, but the Lobo-centric promo includes new shots of Jason Momoa's Main Man in action.

We see the cigar-chomping Bounty Hunter facing off against several foes ("not the abs!"), before he makes it clear that he will only "kill for money, not for sport."

Additionally, two billboards for the movie have been spotted in the wild, featuring the Woman of Tomorrow (Milly Alcock) and Superman (David Corenswet).

Would we want him any other way? Not really. #Supergirl - only in theaters June 26. Get tickets now: https://t.co/i8YOU5FL7f pic.twitter.com/EIMEizT5nt — Supergirl (@supergirl) June 8, 2026

Only she can save the universe in new 'Supergirl' TV spot pic.twitter.com/mdXjxSbwKr — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) June 7, 2026

It's not easy saving the universe in new 'Supergirl' TV spot pic.twitter.com/v5PUUWpnb9 — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) June 7, 2026

Superfamily billboards pic.twitter.com/CMkmuGTM8K — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) June 8, 2026

Ana Nogueira (writer of Supergirl, Wonder Woman and Titans) on SUPERGIRL and LOBO! pic.twitter.com/y7xWjaYDK0 — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) June 7, 2026

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale this week, and the next DCU movie looks set to take in a respectable $55 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. This would be quite a bit lower than Superman's $125 million ($220 million worldwide) debut, but that's to be expected.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”