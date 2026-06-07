Supergirl Extended Bar Fight Clip Released As Recent Screenings Yield Positive Reactions

IGN has debuted an extended version of the Supergirl clip we shared earlier this week, which finds Kara Zor-El making friends in an intergalactic tavern while searching for information about Krem of the Yellow Hills and his brigands.

The Woman of Tomorrow challenges one alien to an arm wrestle and sends him flying, before a much larger fella takes his place. Kara breaks his arm, and gives the rest of the thugs the opportunity to leave before the carnage kicks off.

DC Studios screened the next DCU movie for a select group of critics and influencers over the weekend. Social media reactions are still under embargo, but we do have some second-hand reports from people who saw the film, and the responses range from "pretty good" to "great."

John Campea shared the following.

"I’ve had a few people get in touch with me over the last day or so, letting me know their thoughts on the new Supergirl film. They said it’s pure excellence. They loved it. They were absolutely thrilled by it and entertained by it. Can’t imagine there could have been any better. They really had a good time. Again, take that with a grain of salt — that it is somebody from inside the studio system.

The second person that I heard from was somebody who works with one of the major outlets. And what they said to me was: Supergirl is far better than it had any business being. Better. Now again, this is not a studio-related person, but they just came out and said this movie was way better than it had any business being. They particularly said they laughed a lot. And they mentioned Jason Momoa was terrific as Lobo.”

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale this week, and the next DCU movie looks set to take in a respectable $55 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. This would be quite a bit lower than Superman's $125 million ($220 million worldwide) debut, but that's to be expected.

Supergirl puts her out-of-this-world arm wrestling skills to use in exchange for some valuable information in this exclusive clip.



Catch @DCOfficial's @supergirl when it flies into theaters nationwide on June 26. #IGNLive pic.twitter.com/3SqSUVOIr7 — IGN (@IGN) June 6, 2026

Initial reaction from people who saw SUPERGIRL is really good! 👀 pic.twitter.com/A6gEnnV69w — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) June 7, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”