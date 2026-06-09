Disclosure Day Rotten Tomatoes Revealed - And What We Learned From The First Reviews

Disclosure Day Rotten Tomatoes Revealed - And What We Learned From The First Reviews

The reviews are in for Disclosure Day, and all signs point to filmmaker Steven Spielberg delivering a must-see summer blockbuster. Here's a full breakdown and the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This weekend, the truth belongs to seven billion people in Disclosure Day, the highly anticipated new UFO movie from the legendary Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg is one of the industry’s most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as JawsE.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Before Disclosure Day lands in theaters, the review embargo has lifted, and based on the first wave of verdicts, this is a must-watch. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, critics are full of praise for Spielberg's return to sci-fi, and aside from the odd nitpick, it sounds like the movie is firing on all cylinders. 

A Rotten Tomatoes score has also been generated. As we write this, Disclosure Day is "Certified Fresh" at 90% based on 92 reviews. Whether these positive reviews will lead to box office success remains to be seen, and it will face varying degrees of competition from holdovers such as Masters of the Universe, Scary Movie, and Backrooms.

Variety writes, "Disclosure Day feels like a thriller docudrama that’s too cut-and-dried about what it believes. The actors are quite good (especially Blunt, who makes you feel she’s seeing the uncanny), but for all the film’s slow build it doesn’t take us anywhere overly surprising."

However, The Hollywood Reporter counters, "For anyone who has loved his movies, Disclosure Day will be an essential addition to Spielberg’s rich body of work," as does Deadline, which concludes, "It is gratifying to see a so-called summer blockbuster, the box office genre Spielberg invented with Jaws, that has so much more on its mind than just to entertain."

GamesRadar+ states, "Steven Spielberg proves why he's the greatest blockbuster filmmaker of all time with a full-circle aliens-among-us thriller that dazzles as both a pedal-to-the-metal chase movie and a moving reckoning with the idea that we aren't alone in the universe."

The movie also gets the thumbs up from Empire. "A masterfully executed sci-fi conspiracy thriller that beams us right back into the Spielberg heartland of eerie wonder, everyman — and woman — heroes, and optimistic uplift," the magazine's verdict enthuses.

IGN's review wasn't quite as glowing, but it still praised the movie. "Disclosure Day is vintage Spielberg, and even if it stumbles a bit at the finish line, it's still an original, big-budget science fiction conversation-starter from one of cinema’s all-time greats," the site explains.

The Guardian was full of praise, noting, "Disclosure Day is never anything other than entertaining and grade-A fun; rare enough in the movies or anywhere else, rocketing along with barnstorming set-pieces, exhilarating chases, funny lines and a career-topper of a performance from Blunt who may yet be morphing into a female version of Tom Hanks."

While the BBC declares it "a flimsy, outdated car-chase thriller with no ideas about aliens that we haven't heard before," USA Today posits, "Past and present are utilized in such a fascinating way as the filmmaker takes his premise to a logical, honest and heartfelt conclusion."

Back to the movie's box office prospects, and with a reported $115 million budget—as well as estimates of a $75 million to $85 million debut worldwide—there's every chance we're looking at one of the surprise hits of the summer here. Crucially, word of mouth from regular filmgoers will need to be as good as these early reviews.

The cast of Disclosure Day includes SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Oscar winner Colin Firth (Kingsman), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Disclosure Day is set to be released in theaters on June 12.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/9/2026, 5:18 PM
It looks like an absolute snoozefest. Hopefully it's better than the trailers suggest and the critics are right.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/9/2026, 5:22 PM
This looks interesting but the bad CG animals in the trailer gave me pause. Hopefully, it’s classic Spielberg again
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/9/2026, 5:25 PM
Good news. I'll add it to my list of films to see, it's piling up slowly.

Box office wise I wonder how it'll do vs the action-packed martial arts film The Furious though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2026, 5:37 PM
@NinnesMBC - I feel in comparison Disclosure Day will likely do better since I feel there’s more awareness for the film as opposed to the Furious…

However I can see the latter finding its out niche and limited audience so might do decent (it certainly looks real good!!).

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NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/9/2026, 5:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Disclosure Day has everything to be a hit at the box office but after seeing the surprises that Obsession and Backrooms turned out to be I would not underestimate The Furious in the slightest.

It doesn't have a release date here yet but I will be there if it arrives. The action is outstanding.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2026, 6:04 PM
@NinnesMBC - agreed though i wonder if Disclosure Day might underperform aswell since the box office is somewhat unpredictable right now.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/9/2026, 5:28 PM
Of course it’s a must see film, Spielberg is a godammed legend and the fact he’s the only one of his generation still able to make a big budget, star-studded summer tentpole speaks volumes of his timeless ability to construct a story and connect with audiences.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/9/2026, 5:34 PM
I'm telling you guys this is gonna be big. So many different demos are aware of this and want to see it. Like so many. This is tapping into something.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/9/2026, 5:48 PM
Watching it tomorrow.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/9/2026, 5:58 PM
Seeing it tomorrow.

Very hyped - it's Spielberg and aliens after all.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/9/2026, 6:02 PM
The reviews are in for Disclosure Day, and all signs point to filmmaker Steven Spielberg delivering a must-see summer blockbuster.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2026, 6:06 PM
It’s at 87% from 125 reviews right now so that’s pretty good…

I thought the initial teaser trailer was decent but didn’t really hook me much though the second one aswell as the little subsequent footage I have seen has made me more excited to check this out so hopefully i can do so this weekend.

Also , I’ve been hearing that all the cast is good (for the most part) but Emily Blunt is Oscar level and has perhaps given one of if not her best performance in this so far which as a fan of hers is good to hear!!.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 6/9/2026, 6:09 PM
The only reason that I am highly anticipating this film is because I am one of those people who has seen a UFO and is ridiculed for saying so. That event has haunted me for a long time so I have been a UFO enthusiast for a long while. Plus Spielberg always delivers the goods so it should be a fun time
TK420
TK420 - 6/9/2026, 6:14 PM
@Forthas - Did you know ppl are trying to say they're deamons, now?
China1975
China1975 - 6/9/2026, 6:20 PM
@Forthas - welcome to the party, your not the only one!👍

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