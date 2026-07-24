Neuromancer: Apple TV+ Unveils First Official Poster For 10-Episode William Gibson Adaptation

Apple TV+ has released the first official key art for the upcoming 10-episode adaptation of William Gibson's Neuromancer.

The poster, which shows an implant behind the ear of Callum Turner's Case (presumably), was shared by director JG Dillard, who also promised that we'd see "more soon." A first full trailer during San Diego Comic-Con, perhaps? Stay tuned.

According to the show's official logline, "Neuromancer will unravel in a futuristic world following a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

Briana Middleton (Sharper, The Inheritance) is set to play Molly Millions, and some recent set photos revealed that she looks pretty much exactly how the cyborg mercenary is described in the novels.

Molly, also known as Sally Shears and Rose Kolodny, was first introduced in Gibson's 1981 short story Johnny Mnemonic (which was adapted as a critically-lambasted 1995 movie starring Keanu Reeves) before going on to play a more significant role in the Sprawl Trilogy, Neuromancer (1984), Count Zero (1986), and Mona Lisa Overdrive (1988).

She is a ruthless "razorgirl" (street samurai) with augmented reflexes and cybernetic implants, including razor-sharp retractable blades underneath her fingernails and vision-enhancing mirrored lenses covering her eye-sockets.

Emma Laird will also play a key role in the series, but her character has not been disclosed (there's a good chance she'll play Linda Lee).

Here's what the Mayor of Kingstown star had to say about the project during a recent interview with Collider.

"I didn’t get the scripts until we shot in Tokyo in January. I landed in Tokyo, and I was like, 'Guys, I only have Episode 1. Can you help me out?' But the character’s really cool, and I read half the book, and they’ve managed to capture what is in the source material really, really well. There are a lot of characters. It’s very complex. It’s a very confusing book, but I think somehow bringing that onto the screen helps tell that story maybe a bit more clearly."

Neuromancer also stars Joseph Lee as Hideo, Mark Strong as Armitage, Clémence Poésy as Marie-France Tessier, aka Lady 3Jane, Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool, Dane DeHaan as Peter Riviera, Max Irons as Jean Tessier-Ashpool, André De Shields as Julius Deane and Marc Menchaca as Dixie Flatline.

No premiere date has been announced.

Check out the poster below, along with a recent teaser.