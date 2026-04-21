Silo Season 3 Teaser Trailer Takes Us Back To The Beginning Of The Story

It's been well over a year since Silo wrapped its second season, but it looks like we'll be heading back into Silo 18 very soon. Apple TV+ announced today that the third season of the critically acclaimed series will premiere on July 3!

The third season will run for ten episodes, with the finale streaming on Friday, September 4.

Season two ended with Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) returning to Silo 18 and stopping the uprising with a warning for her silomates not to leave. She then gets caught in the incinerator with Bernard (Tim Robbins), but survives while he perishes. Then, in a twist ending, the episode takes us all the way back to the beginning where we meet new characters who will help reveal how Juliette's dystopian future came to be.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth and final season, which wrapped filming last month. With the episodes in post-production, we'd imagine the wait between these final two seasons will hopefully be shorter than we’ve become accustomed to, which is surely welcome news for fans.

As for what to expect in season three, the synopsis reads, "In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."

In addition to Rebecca Ferguson, the returning supporting cast includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, Clare Perkins, and Steve Zahn.

Joining the cast for season three are Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick, Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur.

Silo season three premieres on July 3, with new episodes streaming every Friday through September 4!

Watch the official teaser below: