MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Stars Mari Yamamoto & Joe Tippett On The Evolution Of Their Roles (Exclusive)

With a new episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters now streaming, we recently caught up with stars Mari Yamamoto ("Keiko Miura") and Joe Tippett ("Tim") to talk about the evolution of their roles in season two and how their characters are handling the rapid changes to the previously established status quo.

Yamamoto walks me through how Keiko navigates reconnecting with her son while also trying to get to know her grandchildren. Meanwhile, Tippett explains Tim's new leadership position and how much more physically demanding this season proved to be. Plus, they tease some of what's to come later in the season as the hunt for Titan X intensifies.

The new season features a main cast of Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Wyatt Russell, and Kurt Russell.

The first four episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 are now available to stream on Apple TV+!

Watch our full interview below and/or keep scrolling to read the full transcription. Plus, remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content!

ROHAN : Mari, with Keiko back in the main timeline, how would you say she approaches reconnecting with her son Hiroshi and learning about his struggles?

MARI : For Keiko, I think it's really difficult, sort of being the same person. It's only been two months, and then seeing the whole world change and lose everybody, like, as you knew it, like gone. So, there's so much. I think it's the first time we see her kind of have a little fear. It's funny, because she's so fearless about monsters. But when it comes to these things, like, you see a little bit of fear in how she's going to step into these people's lives, as a mother, a grandmother, how much can she, when not knowing anything about them, how much can she insert herself, you know, even though she loves them. So, there is that dilemma that gradually, you know, gets resolved, I think, as the season goes on. So, it was really interesting to play that sort of like doubtful version of her that we haven't seen before.

ROHAN : Joe, Tim gets thrust into more of a leadership position this season, did that change your approach to how you wanted to play him?

JOE : I don't know. I think I just sort of approached Tim the same way, the sort of circumstances of the season really determine what I'm going to do. They make me say what they want me to say, but I think it's what's really fun about Tim, because he's sort of, the first season is about him fantasizing about responsibility, and it's sort of a monkey's paw wish, because the second season, his wish comes true, and it's not quite what he expected. And I think it's really fun to watch him try to step into a new version of himself without losing the essential sort of clumsiness of Tim that, I think, is really fun to play.

ROHAN : Mari, Keiko also starts to connect with her grandchildren this season, especially Cate. How do you think she sees Cate, especially considering what she's going through with Titan X, and how does she want to support her?

MARI : I think we have a lot of similarities between Cate and Keiko, even though they didn't know each other. And coming to the modern day, that's like a really pleasant surprise for Keiko, something that she recognizes in her descendants, and I think she's really proud of Cate, because she sees that she's unstoppable, like Keiko herself, like I think she's going to become a supporter. She's going to try to do whatever she can to support Cate, you know, out of grandmotherly love and out of, like a strange friendship, which is interesting, between a grandma and a granddaughter.

ROHAN : Joe, with some of the big stunts this season - including a pretty big tackle you get to make later in the season - would you say this was a more physically challenging seaosn than the first?

JOE : I think so, yeah, probably more physically challenging. MARI : He's tackling people all the time. JOE : Yeah, so they just put it into the show. We have amazing stunt people and I don't want to begrudge any of the contributions that they have, but I just want to be very clear, I made that tackle, I did that, and then, or at least one time, because then… MARI : You hurt yourself? *laughs* JOE : *laughs* Yeah, but it was really fun to do. I really enjoy it. I'll do as much as they let me, not in a Tom Cruise kind of way, you know, but I'll tackle a guy in a hallway, yeah.

ROHAN : Mari, speaking of the stunts, you find yourself in the thick of the Titan action multiple times throughout the season. What kind of challenge does that present when you're tasked with acting in these huge action sequences with so many moving parts?

MARI : Like Joe said, we had an incredible stunt team that kind of took away our fears because they made us feel invincible in the best way possible. They prepped us. They were so thorough with their preparation, and we also have incredible stunt doubles too. So, all that coming into play was a really seamless fun experience. And, you know, strangely, the hardest thing when you're running away from a monster, like, you want to look like you're running for your life, but you can't, because the camera guy is running with the camera in front of you, and you're just going to run him over if you go full speed like you really want to get away. So, you just really got to, like, do this (*makes running hand gestures*), and run really slow. So, for me, that was the biggest challenge.