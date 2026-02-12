GODZILLA x KONG: SUPERNOVA Test Screening Report Reveals Some Major Spoilers, Including The Movie's Villain

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova test screening took place last weekend, and as is so often the case, potentially very spoilery details have quickly leaked online.

While it stops short of providing a full plot breakdown, some major new details are confirmed, with SpaceGodzilla now confirmed as the Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire follow-up's main villain. There will, however, be an even bigger threat behind that iconic Kaiju's MonsterVerse debut (which has yet to be revealed).

SpaceGodzilla was the main antagonist in the 1994 Toho film Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. A mutated clone of Godzilla, the Kaiju formed when Godzilla's cells—carried into space by either Mothra or remnants from Biollante—were sucked into a black hole, fused with crystalline extraterrestrial organisms, and emerged mutated.

SpaceGodzilla typically resembles Godzilla but features large crystalline spikes on its shoulders and back (replacing dorsal fins), a reddish-purple abdominal area, tusks, and a high-pitched roar.

Neither Mothra nor Rodan are reportedly set to appear in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, and there will be no rematch for the movie's titular Kaiju.

Crucially, it seems we can expect more from the franchise's human characters, who, in recent years, have been overlooked and underserved in favour of prioritising the Kaiju action. We can surely thank the new creative team for that, and reactions from the screening were mostly positive.

You can read a full breakdown of what to expect from Godzilla x Kong: Supernova below.

SpaceGodzilla is the main villain

Godzilla is the main focus of the film and has the most screen time, but Kong still has more screen time compared to Godzilla's role in [Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire]

SpaceGodzilla is created by a greater threat, which is teased at the end of the film, despite that, [SpaceGodzilla] still has his own free will and is not controlled by it

SpaceGodzilla is described as being pretty recognizable to the orginal design

No Mothra, Rodan, or [King of the Monsters] titans involved

No baby Godzilla

Suko and Shimo are in the film, but Shimo is only in it for a few minutes

Kong gets an exo suit (this one might be a joke)

The tone is similar to [Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire], but with much better human writing

Godzilla's personality is closer to [Godzilla, 2014] and [King of the Monsters] instead of the rage machine he was in [Godzilla vs. Kong] or [Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire]

Godzilla is still rocking the Evo design but CGI was unfinished and could be slightly altered

[SpaceGodzilla] is the most powerful titan in the [MonsterVerse] shown so far, and keeps Godzilla and Kong on the back foot for most of their fights

Godzilla and Kong are on good terms, so there is no fight between them

Reactions to the test screening are mostly positive with some negative reactions

Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) directs Godzilla x Kong: Supernova from a script by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham. Few plot details have been revealed beyond plans for Godzilla and King Kong to face off against a new cataclysmic world-ending threat.

The cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and Dan Stevens, who reprises his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova arrives in theaters on March 26, 2027.