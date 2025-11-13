MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date And King Kong's Return

MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date And King Kong's Return

The trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is here, and as well as revealing when the MonsterVerse series returns, a key character's return is confirmed, along with King Kong and Skull Island.

By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: SFFGazette.com

Apple TV has revealed that its MonsterVerse TV series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, will return to our screens with Season 2 on February 27, 2026. With that news comes a teaser trailer, revealing that Kurt Russell is back as Lee Shaw as the spotlight moves from Godzilla to Skull Island and King Kong.

It makes sense for Monarch to focus on Kong, given how important he is to this franchise (the massive simian largely overshadowed the King of the Monsters as the main star of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire). However, the show's main threat will seemingly be a massive undersea creature.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 ended on a big cliffhanger when Shaw stayed behind to fix a malfunction in a portal that could return his crew to Earth. While it seemed he didn't make it after falling off the Monarch ship and being sucked into the Hollow Earth, it's clear now that he's lived to fight another day. 

"Season 2 will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance," reads the official Monarch: Legacy of Monsters synopsis. "The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea."

"The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon," it concludes. 

While Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is largely standalone, the MonsterVerse will continue in 2027 with the release of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in theaters. Plot details are being kept under wraps, and we're not anticipating it being closely tied to the Apple TV series in any way.

Still, it's assembled an impressive cast that includes Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O'Connell, Matthew Modine, Delroy Lindo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill.

From Legendary Television, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer.

Black serves as the showrunner for Season 2. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2's cast includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm. The series will run for 10 episodes, and the premiere will be followed by one episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.

kseven
kseven - 11/13/2025, 11:11 AM
If Kong looked like this in the Peter Jackson film it'd be a nearly perfect movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/13/2025, 11:14 AM
@kseven - I liked every thing in that film up until they get Kong of the island.
kseven
kseven - 11/13/2025, 11:25 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Jackson just needed to remember that Kong is his own creature, not simply a giant gorilla. He walks on two legs, for instance, that's important.

The Kong in the mondterverse is just the 1933 one for the most part in the modern era.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/13/2025, 11:34 AM
@kseven -

That was a technological breakthrough in its time. I really liked it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/13/2025, 11:16 AM

I love watching this goofy sh!t. I'll be loaded with supplies and all over it day one.
plasticman
plasticman - 11/13/2025, 11:19 AM
Good. Kong doesn't have that stupid brace on his arm anymore, just to hawk more crummy toys.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/13/2025, 12:11 PM
@plasticman - This takes before GvK and GxK
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 11:35 AM
Nice , seems fun imo…

I’m glad that both Kurt and Wyatt Russell are back this season since I liked their character in the first season which I thought was enjoyable at the least imo.

Anyway , looking forward to this season!!
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 11/13/2025, 11:37 AM
LONG LIVE THE KING! 🦍
kayliepain
kayliepain - 11/13/2025, 11:59 AM
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/13/2025, 12:11 PM
Kong Shall Rise Again

