MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2 Trailer Reveals Godzilla, King Kong, And The Mysterious Titan X

A new trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 has been unleashed by Apple TV, and as well as showcasing Godzilla and King Kong, we're introduced to the terrifying Titan X.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2026 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com earlier today, Apple TV has released a new trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2. While we do get to see more of Godzilla and King Kong, the show's main threat is now confirmed as the mysterious "Titan X."

The sneak peek stops short of fully revealing the creature, instead offering fans a few brief sneak peeks and clues. Still, it appears to be an aquatic Titan and perhaps even more deadly than any other Kaiju we've previously encountered in the Monsterverse.

Apple TV used Godzilla sparingly in Season 1 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and we'd bet on that being the case with him—and Kong—here, too. However, given the success of Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, not to mention the excitement surrounding 2027's Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, we can't help but wonder whether we'll see them share the screen again.

It certainly looks like Titan X will be a big enough threat to justify a team-up, anyway! 

There are also some intriguing hints about the reawakened Titan X having something to do with past mistakes. While we'd bet on that being explored in flashbacks following the young Lee Shaw, it could tie into Apple TV's wider plans for a spin-off revolving around Wyatt Russell's version of the character.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea.

The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer.

Black serves as the showrunner for Season 2. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

The cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm. The series will run for 10 episodes, and the premiere on February 27, 2026, will be followed by one episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.

image host
