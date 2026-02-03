It's Godzilla And Kong vs. Titan X In MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2 Trailer

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 took to the stage at today's Apple TV Press Day to unveil the official trailer for the show's long-awaited return later this month.

The sneak peek has since been released online, and we learn that it'll take a monster to stop a monster. Or should that be monsters? The action-packed preview reveals that Lee Shaw plans to pit both Godzilla and King Kong against the terrifying Titan X, a monster that only they may be powerful enough to stop.

The stakes look far higher in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, and the action promises to be even more epic as a result. While the spotlight is shifting to Kong with this next batch of episodes, all signs point to us getting plenty of Godzilla action, too.

Season 1 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch—and the world—hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong's Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

The series will feature Kong, Godzilla and introduce a new Titan: the enigmatic Titan X, now officially on the loose. Titan X isn’t just another monster; it’s a living cataclysm. When its massive bioluminescent form breaks the surface of the ocean, the world seems to hold its breath.

Titan X stands at the centre of Season 2's core mystery as an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, and its awe and terror in equal measure.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm. Season 2 guest stars include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper, and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

Hailing from Legendary Television, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as showrunner on season two.

The 10-episode second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere globally on Apple TV on Friday, February 27, with the first episode, followed by one episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.