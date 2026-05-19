Masters Of The Universe First Reactions Are In - Does Live-Action Reboot Have The Power?

Masters Of The Universe First Reactions Are In - Does Live-Action Reboot Have The Power?

Masters of the Universe held its world premiere in LA last night, and those who attended the screening have been sharing their reactions via social media...

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By MarkCassidy - May 19, 2026 01:05 PM EST

The first social media reactions to Masters of the Universe have landed following the movie's world premiere in LA last night, and fans will be pleased to hear that they are mostly very positive.

We had heard that the live-action reboot went over well at test screenings, and it sounds like director Travis Knight and his cast have managed to pull off a crowd-pleasing take on the beloved '80s animated series, capturing the Saturday morning cartoon vibe while striking a successful balance of action, comedy, and sci-fi/fantasy adventure.

A couple of these reactions do lean more negative (MOTU is said to be a bit too silly for its own good at times), but the majority of critics who attended the premiere seemed to have a great time with the movie.

Jared Leto's Skeletor is mentioned as a standout (somewhat surprisingly after the backlash to his casting), and Nicholas Galitzine also comes in for a lot of praise in the lead role of Prince Adam, aka He-Man.

Have a read through the reactions below (we'll update as more come in), and check out the latest TV spot featuring new footage of Skeletor.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/19/2026, 1:27 PM
Still on the fence for this one, maybe copying and pasting the plot from the first Thor film wasn’t the best approach.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/19/2026, 2:07 PM
@soberchimera - Uhhh what? This is the classic 'Chosen One' story. It's Harry Potter and Luke Skywalker, where you discover you were meant for something greater. It's King Arthur and The Matrix. It's DUNE and AVATAR (the good one). Tropey, but timeless.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 5/19/2026, 2:08 PM
@soberchimera - The plot from the first Thor movie was copypasted from the 80s "Masters of The Universe" movie.

For this one I guess I would have avoided all the "Prince Adam grows up on Earth" stuff, but I'll check it out anyway because I grew up with all the He-Man/MOTU toys in the 80s.
Brand0nD42o1
Brand0nD42o1 - 5/19/2026, 1:29 PM

So is Orko in it?
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 5/19/2026, 1:31 PM
@Brand0nD42o1 - Yes, he's the love interest
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/19/2026, 2:45 PM
@Simonsonrules - oh yeah, some Orko on Cringer action in the unrated director's cut!
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/19/2026, 1:32 PM
Don't care, I'm there day one
nibs
nibs - 5/19/2026, 1:34 PM
I'm hearing real critics liked it too, not just the bums that will exchange praise for early access
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 1:39 PM
Sweet , so glad to see the positive reactions thus far hence I hope that continues…

The movie definitely seems like it will quality wise atleast be the biggest surprise of the summer but I’m less sure if it’s financial prospects given it comes in a crowded June with the likes of Toy Story 5 , Supergirl & Disclosure Day but hope it does well enough to get a sequel atleast.

Also even as someone who is not a Leto fan , he did seem quite good as Skeletor so I’m not surprised to see praise for him (aswell as Galitzine) on here!!.

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grif
grif - 5/19/2026, 1:52 PM
trash. a wasted opportunity that will never come again
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/19/2026, 2:46 PM
@grif - still hung up on the memory of trying to lose your virginity the first time, huh?
Biggums
Biggums - 5/19/2026, 2:00 PM
I will watch, on streaming.
Where is leto though???
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/19/2026, 2:09 PM
Damn. Sounds like he actually pulled it off!
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/19/2026, 2:32 PM
Imagine He-man performs better at the box office than a Star wars movie? lol
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/19/2026, 2:47 PM
@Lucasberg - I'll take that action!
Go He-Man!!!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/19/2026, 2:49 PM
Did they seriously just pull off an epic He-Man movie?!

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