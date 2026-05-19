The Punisher: One Last Kill Director Confirms Ma Gnucci's Bodyguard Was Barracuda

The Punisher: One Last Kill Director Confirms Ma Gnucci's Bodyguard Was Barracuda

The Punisher: One Last Kill director Reinaldo Marcus Green has confirmed that the intimidating-looking guy assisting Ma Gnucci in the special was indeed one of Frank Castle's most lethal villains...

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By MarkCassidy - May 19, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

In The Punisher: One Last Kill, we learn that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) actually eliminated most of the Gnucci crime family prior to the events of the Special Presentation.

Matriarch "Ma" Gnucci (Judith Light) confronts the unhinged antihero about halfway through, informing the man who brutally killed her husband and sons that she has put a bounty on his head, and he will soon be hunted down by every vicious thug in the vicinity.

Gnucci is accompanied by a steely-looking individual (Jamall Johnson) known only as "Barry" in the credits, and director Reinaldo Marcus Green has now confirmed the theories that this was supposed to be Barracuda.

"I mean, it’s just nasty, gross and amazing," the filmmaker tells The Mary Sue. "They really went there!… We want to pay homage to the comics. But, also make our own thing. And, hopefully the special stands alone in it. In its own way! The Ma Gnucci character was just so much fun. And, obviously, hopefully a wink to Barracuda and whatever can come from that in the future of the MCU."

Johnson also hinted at his character's identity with the below Instagram post.

In the comics, Barracuda was one of Castle's most dangerous foes, indulging in all manner of atrocities, including rape, mass murder, and cannibalism. Marvel has proven that they're not afraid to get their hands dirty, so to speak, with One Last Kill, but if Barracuda does return to the MCU, expect his predilections to be toned down just a little!

“John really built this character in that special way through a lot of that military kind of support that he had early on,” Green went on. “And, then when I came into it, it was really about building the cinematic language to help bring the story to life! How do we open it up to people that are non-Punisher fans or people that don’t know the Punisher? And, where does this live, and how do we cinematically bring this to a larger audience? I think that was the balance between our relationship, and I love John for the man that he is.”

The Punisher: One Last Kill is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, but its score has dropped to 77%.

Check out Johnson's post below, along with a pair of new clips.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/19/2026, 12:39 PM
I mean, that was quite obvious. Sad they did nothing with him though.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/19/2026, 12:42 PM
@FireGunn - And Keep Watching EVERYTHING by Marvel Studios.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/19/2026, 12:40 PM
Marvel Studios The Punisher: One Last Kill was so AWESOME. Has me Super-Hyped for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/19/2026, 12:42 PM
Why not list the character as Barracuda? 99% of people don't know the character or care but why not?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/19/2026, 1:07 PM
@MarvelousMarty - Because more Punisher to come.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 12:47 PM
Honestly i had a feeling that was going to be their take on Barracuda given Ma kept calling him “Barry” which is a bit disappointing since the comic version has such a colorful and unique personality so to just have him be for now this stoic , mute bodyguard feels like making him less interesting imo but oh well…

Perhaps he could evolve more into that in the future thus I hope we see him and Ma Gnucci again since I felt Judith Light did well in her brief appearance.

User Comment Image

Anyway , i had my issues with the special but still liked it overall & it’s certainly stuck with me in a way due to Bernthal’s performance and that Raid-esque action scene that is pleasantly surprising tbh!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/19/2026, 1:05 PM
had to learn about who he was in an instagram post, such genius interactive storytelling

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