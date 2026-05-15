The Punisher: One Last Kill New Poster & BTS Featurette Released; Showrunner Explains [Spoiler]'s Cameo

The Punisher: One Last Kill New Poster & BTS Featurette Released; Showrunner Explains [Spoiler]'s Cameo

Marvel Television has released a new poster and behind-the-scenes featurette for The Punisher: One Last Kill, spotlighting one particular stunt executed by star Jon Bernthal...

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By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2026 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

Welcome back, Frank.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel has released a new poster and behind-the-scenes featurette for what is by far the bleakest and most brutally violent MCU project yet.

The featurette spotlights the practical FX that went into the various stunt sequences, including footage of star Jon Bernthal being set on fire for the scene that kicks off Frank Castle's insane rampage, as the antihero deals with dozens of thugs swarming his building.

One Last Kill is a fairly standalone story, but there is one Daredevil: Born Again connection. During one of Castle's PTSD-induced hallucinations, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) shows up to encourage him to continue the fight.

Collider asked director Reinaldo Marcus Green about the decision to bring Page in for this scene.

“Because we use a sort of unreliable narrator, I think it was a great opportunity to bring back some of the characters that fans love in a way that helps us shape his psychological state, and where we find him in this story. Obviously, anyone who knows Karen knows that she is one of the favorites out of all the characters, and I think that there’s clearly some tension between the two, which everyone loves to see on-screen.”

"It’s so organic, and it's so real, and the two actually love each other, and you can see that on-screen just from actor to actor how intense they are when they’re together. So that was amazing to be able to utilize her character to help his headspace. I think she represents his wife in that moment, and it’s such a parallel between him and his real wife and what’s happening in his headspace, and just the connection to another human being. You know, she’s wearing the same sweatshirt as she [his wife] was wearing the night that she was [killed]. So I think all of that is important for the connectivity of Jon’s psychological state in the piece, and having Karen Page come back and do that with us was a lot of fun to see on screen and, hopefully, a lot of fun for the fans as well.”

The Punisher: One Last Kill is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, but its score has dropped to 77%.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/15/2026, 8:41 AM
“Karen Page is the key to all this” - Stan Lee
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/15/2026, 8:46 AM
Marvel Studios The Punisher: One Last Kill

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/15/2026, 8:58 AM
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/15/2026, 9:21 AM
ROAR I'm the Punisher! ROAR I have PTSD!

Thanks for the laugh
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/15/2026, 9:31 AM
I thought The Punisher was just… alright. Something I didn’t understand is why Ma Gnucci didn’t just have her goon shoot Frank in the back of the head while he was in the street? Instead she told him where the goons were going and what time they were coming.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2026, 9:37 AM
@WruceBayne - because we wouldn’t have a story then , duh?.

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