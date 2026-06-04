Scary Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Say "The Franchise Should Have Been Left For Dead"

Scary Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Say &quot;The Franchise Should Have Been Left For Dead&quot;

The reviews are in for Scary Movie, and critics are largely unimpressed with the horror-comedy franchise's return, with the kindest review saying it's, "not the funniest in the series, nor the worst."

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: FearHQ.com

In Scary Movie, 26 years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer, the Core Four are back in the killer's crosshairs, and no horror movie IP is safe.

Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall reunite in the sixth Scary Movie to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every "final chapter" that absolutely isn’t final.

Parody movies like this one were once a staple of the early 2000s and guaranteed money-makers for studios. They'd eventually grow stale—not helped by the likes of Epic Movie and Movie 43—so can this new Scary Movie put them back on the map? While it's expected to beat Masters of the Universe at the box office this weekend, critics so far appear largely unimpressed.

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, with the first wave of reviews counted, a Rotten Tomatoes score has been generated for Scary Movie, and it currently sits at a "Rotten" 22%

For comparison's sake, the previous movies have been rated as follows: Scary Movie (52%), Scary Movie 2 (13%), Scary Movie 3 (36%), Scary Movie 4 (34%), and Scary Movie V (4%). 

Over to the reviews, and The Hollywood Reporter writes, "This 'rebootiquel,' as one of the characters refers to it, needs fresh inspiration and not just a lazy retread of the same old meta contortions if it’s to have a life much beyond its opening weekend." The trade also states, "The Wayans Brothers' slasher spoof franchise should have been left for dead."

Variety notes that Scary Movie is "mostly it's so meta it's meh," with The Wrap explaining, "Maybe 'Scary Movie' hasn’t changed, but the world sure has, and the old yucks don’t play the same anymore. (And they weren’t all that great to begin with)."

Deadline's review points out, "Sadly, this reboot, simply called once again Scary Movie, is surprisingly devoid of many laughs. Instead, we get a flat-footed and predictable satire that looks like the Wayans just threw whatever tired ideas they had at the wall to see what still sticks."

Empire concludes its review by saying, "The posters — inspired parodies of recent horror films — are wittier than the film, suggesting that maybe next time get those ad creatives into the writers’ room. Not your favourite Scary Movie." ComingSoon.net counters, "If you’re looking for a decent comedy movie, look no further than Scary Movie. It’s not the funniest in the series, nor is it the worst."

Meanwhile, a scathing IndieWire review adds, "Great satire is often defined as much by what it excludes, and refusing to engage with any actual controversy at Paramount (outside of one very weak line involving Neve Campbell), 'Scary Movie 6' manages to come across as thoughtless and toothless at the same time."

Finally, we hear from Slash Film. "'Scary Movie' thinks offensive queer jokes and topical references stand in for a perspective. Instead, it's a bunch of kids wiping boogers on each other and giggling," the site posits. "That might make you laugh when you're five, I suppose. 'Scary Movie' hovers around that level of intelligence."

Scary Movie stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Damon Wayans Jr., Gregg Wayans, Kim Wayans, Benny Zielke, Cameron Scott Roberts, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Dave Sheridan, Heidi Gardner, Lochlyn Munro, Olivia Rose Keegan, Ruby Snowber, Savannah Lee Nassif, and Sydney Park. 

Directed by Michael Tiddes and written by Marlon Wayans & Shawn Wayans & Keenen Ivory Wayans & Craig Wayans & Rick Alvarez, Scary Movie arrives in theaters this weekend.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 12:09 PM
Got my ODYSSEY IMAX 70MM TICKETS WOO HOO
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 12:09 PM
It took three of us in separate queues to get lucky.
Seeing MOTU and Scary Movie today. What an awesome week
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/4/2026, 12:21 PM
@bobevanz - congratulations to you have fun with them look forward to see them eventually some day
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/4/2026, 12:26 PM
@bobevanz - that sounds like a damn good weekend. I’m trying to catch MOTU early tomorrow just to avoid inadvertently getting spoiled
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/4/2026, 12:27 PM
@bobevanz - you just want to see Ellen page cosplaying as a man. You are warped
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/4/2026, 12:30 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - I'm pretty sure there's plenty of other reasons to be excited about Nolan's take on a Greek myth outside of whether or not Elliot Page was miscast you transphobic dumbass.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 6/4/2026, 12:33 PM
@asherman93 - Phobia indicates fear. Nobody, and I mean nobody are afraid of trans people.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 6/4/2026, 12:33 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - That's an understatement.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/4/2026, 12:37 PM
@Ikusa - I know right
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/4/2026, 12:38 PM
@asherman93 - who is Elliot?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/4/2026, 12:21 PM
Theme with parody movies still true parody’s don’t do well make profit they all do bad they have fans not enough make profit in end
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 6/4/2026, 12:23 PM
I seem to like what critics hate so I have hope that I will like it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 12:31 PM
Not surprising given the critical reception to this franchise in the past though I wouldn’t be surprised if it still does well at the B.O since these movies have been pretty critical proof but it’s a different time so we’ll see…

Anyway , got a couple of chuckles from the trailer but mostly just seems like a dud to me!!.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 6/4/2026, 12:38 PM
I knew Scary Movie wouldn't fare well humor-wise. Somewhere between focus groups, sensitivity checklists, and executive meddling, Hollywood forgot that comedy is supposed to take risks.

Regressive leftist Hollywood has spent years sterilizing comedy. The same industry that once thrived on pushing boundaries with comedy now treats offense like a five-alarm fire, and the genre has suffered for it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/4/2026, 12:46 PM
Still looks like a fun time.

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