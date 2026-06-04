Scary Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Say "The Franchise Should Have Been Left For Dead"

In Scary Movie, 26 years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer, the Core Four are back in the killer's crosshairs, and no horror movie IP is safe.

Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall reunite in the sixth Scary Movie to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every "final chapter" that absolutely isn’t final.

Parody movies like this one were once a staple of the early 2000s and guaranteed money-makers for studios. They'd eventually grow stale—not helped by the likes of Epic Movie and Movie 43—so can this new Scary Movie put them back on the map? While it's expected to beat Masters of the Universe at the box office this weekend, critics so far appear largely unimpressed.

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, with the first wave of reviews counted, a Rotten Tomatoes score has been generated for Scary Movie, and it currently sits at a "Rotten" 22% .

For comparison's sake, the previous movies have been rated as follows: Scary Movie (52%), Scary Movie 2 (13%), Scary Movie 3 (36%), Scary Movie 4 (34%), and Scary Movie V (4%).

Over to the reviews, and The Hollywood Reporter writes, "This 'rebootiquel,' as one of the characters refers to it, needs fresh inspiration and not just a lazy retread of the same old meta contortions if it’s to have a life much beyond its opening weekend." The trade also states, "The Wayans Brothers' slasher spoof franchise should have been left for dead."

Variety notes that Scary Movie is "mostly it's so meta it's meh," with The Wrap explaining, "Maybe 'Scary Movie' hasn’t changed, but the world sure has, and the old yucks don’t play the same anymore. (And they weren’t all that great to begin with)."

Deadline's review points out, "Sadly, this reboot, simply called once again Scary Movie, is surprisingly devoid of many laughs. Instead, we get a flat-footed and predictable satire that looks like the Wayans just threw whatever tired ideas they had at the wall to see what still sticks."

Empire concludes its review by saying, "The posters — inspired parodies of recent horror films — are wittier than the film, suggesting that maybe next time get those ad creatives into the writers’ room. Not your favourite Scary Movie." ComingSoon.net counters, "If you’re looking for a decent comedy movie, look no further than Scary Movie. It’s not the funniest in the series, nor is it the worst."

Meanwhile, a scathing IndieWire review adds, "Great satire is often defined as much by what it excludes, and refusing to engage with any actual controversy at Paramount (outside of one very weak line involving Neve Campbell), 'Scary Movie 6' manages to come across as thoughtless and toothless at the same time."

Finally, we hear from Slash Film. "'Scary Movie' thinks offensive queer jokes and topical references stand in for a perspective. Instead, it's a bunch of kids wiping boogers on each other and giggling," the site posits. "That might make you laugh when you're five, I suppose. 'Scary Movie' hovers around that level of intelligence."

Scary Movie stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Damon Wayans Jr., Gregg Wayans, Kim Wayans, Benny Zielke, Cameron Scott Roberts, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Dave Sheridan, Heidi Gardner, Lochlyn Munro, Olivia Rose Keegan, Ruby Snowber, Savannah Lee Nassif, and Sydney Park.

Directed by Michael Tiddes and written by Marlon Wayans & Shawn Wayans & Keenen Ivory Wayans & Craig Wayans & Rick Alvarez, Scary Movie arrives in theaters this weekend.