Tickets for Supergirl went on sale yesterday, and while official figures have not been disclosed, sales are said to be very strong.

Whenever the release of any new studio tentpole (especially a superhero movie) draws near, the conversation inevitably turns to budget and box office, and Deadline has now revealed the next DCU movie's production budget and break-even point.

DC Studios reportedly spent $175 million on Supergirl, meaning it would need to take in over $315 million worldwide to be in the black.

No, these figures don't make much sense on the surface, but the report does state that the production budget doesn't factor in additional P&A costs. We don't know how much the studio spent on marketing, etc, but it's reasonable to assume that the Woman of Tomorrow's solo outing would need to make a lot more than $315 million to earn a profit!

In related news, Lobo actor Jason Momoa has revealed that the Main Man has encountered Superman on his travels prior to the events of this movie.

"He got in my way a couple times," the Game of Thrones alum tells Fandango. "I gave him sāsā, but we respect each other.. some of the times. We'll see what the future holds."

Whether Lobo's meeting with the Man of Steel will be addressed in this movie remains to be seen, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if the Last Czarnian made a wise crack or two about the Big Blue Boy Scout to his younger cousin.

Rumor has it that Lobo might show up in Man of Tomorrow.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”