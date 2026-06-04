Supergirl Budget And Break-Even Figure Revealed; Jason Momoa Says Lobo Has "Crossed Paths" With Superman

Supergirl Budget And Break-Even Figure Revealed; Jason Momoa Says Lobo Has &quot;Crossed Paths&quot; With Superman

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale yesterday, and are reportedly selling very well so far. Find out what the next DCU movie (supposedly) needs to take in at the box office to break even...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale yesterday, and while official figures have not been disclosed, sales are said to be very strong.

Whenever the release of any new studio tentpole (especially a superhero movie) draws near, the conversation inevitably turns to budget and box office, and Deadline has now revealed the next DCU movie's production budget and break-even point.

DC Studios reportedly spent $175 million on Supergirl, meaning it would need to take in over $315 million worldwide to be in the black.

No, these figures don't make much sense on the surface, but the report does state that the production budget doesn't factor in additional P&A costs. We don't know how much the studio spent on marketing, etc, but it's reasonable to assume that the Woman of Tomorrow's solo outing would need to make a lot more than $315 million to earn a profit!

In related news, Lobo actor Jason Momoa has revealed that the Main Man has encountered Superman on his travels prior to the events of this movie.

"He got in my way a couple times," the Game of Thrones alum tells Fandango. "I gave him sāsā, but we respect each other.. some of the times. We'll see what the future holds."

Whether Lobo's meeting with the Man of Steel will be addressed in this movie remains to be seen, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if the Last Czarnian made a wise crack or two about the Big Blue Boy Scout to his younger cousin.

Rumor has it that Lobo might show up in Man of Tomorrow.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/4/2026, 12:03 PM
"DC Studios reportedly spent $175 million on Supergirl, meaning it would need to take in over $315 million worldwide to be in the black."

I really wish this false narrative would end. Box office is not the only way films make money. Also the cost of 'prints and ads' are offset by brand deals and marketing synergy on big tent pole films like this. Can someone with actual knowledge of marketing in this industry write these articles for once?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 12:22 PM
@JackDeth - but doom & gloom sells!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 12:10 PM
Hollywood accounting lol. GET ODYSSEY TICKETS NOW
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/4/2026, 12:17 PM
Fandango crashed but got my opening day Odyssey tix in RPX (similar to dolby/imax) at my local theater. First time buying an opening day ticket since Endgame. Can't wait to see it!
Gambito
Gambito - 6/4/2026, 12:21 PM
I hope the movie does well, very glad we finally get a proper slate of super-family films
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 12:21 PM
Maybe we get a reference to Lobo having met Kara’s cousin in the past within the film but I think Momoa’s just making it up tbh…

Honestly, a Supergirl movie making about 400 million sounds good to me but idk all the finer details so oh well.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/4/2026, 12:24 PM
If you take marketing into account, as well as re-shoots and whatnot, then we're probably looking at something closer to $400 million to break even. If this movie was releasing in August, I would say that's a very easy number to reach, but in June between two animated movies ? I'm not so sure.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/4/2026, 12:33 PM
@TheJok3r - that's just the thing. They don't. Double production budget. That's break even as far as DCU movies are concerned.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/4/2026, 12:24 PM
Pretty much called it.

415m guarantees a sequel.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 6/4/2026, 12:42 PM
"DC Studios reportedly spent $175 million on Supergirl, meaning it would need to take in over $315 million worldwide to be in the black."

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