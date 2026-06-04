An R-Rated Spider-Man/Punisher Team-Up? 5 Stories To Make Tom Holland's Wish A Reality

An R-Rated Spider-Man/Punisher Team-Up? 5 Stories To Make Tom Holland's Wish A Reality

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland recently said he'd be open to joining Jon Bernthal's Punisher in an R-rated project, and these team-up stories would be well-suited to that adult rating.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Marvel Studios shares Spider-Man with Sony Pictures, but the latter studio ultimately has final say with how the wall-crawler is handled. That makes it incredibly difficult for Kevin Feige to use Peter Parker in anything other than his own franchise and the odd Avengers movie.

In this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland's web-slinger will team up with Jon Bernthal's The Punisher. So far, the MCU's Frank Castle has appeared exclusively in TV-MA content like Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher: One Last Kill, a far cry from Spidey's PG-13 franchise.

Recently, Holland said he would "love to pop up in one of [Punisher's] shows" and added that he wants to "see what an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like." With that in mind, we've singled out five comic book stories that would be perfectly suited to a potential R-rated story featuring the two characters.

Will it happen? We doubt it, but we can always hope! For now, check out these potential R-rated Spider-Man and Punisher stories by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
 

5. Omega Effect

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During Mark Waid and Chris Samnee's Daredevil run, Matt Murdock gets his hands on the Omega Drive, a device with information on all the Marvel Universe's crime families. Now a target of several crime syndicates, the Man Without Fear enlists help from Spider-Man and The Punisher.

Frank Castle wants access to the Omega Drive, viewing it as an invaluable tool in his war on crime. On a side note, the drive is made from a tattered "4" logo from one of the Fantastic Four's costumes; the unstable molecules make it perfect for storing endless streams of data. 

The story did a terrific job of exploring the dynamic between these characters, particularly the disdain Spidey has for The Punisher's approach to dealing with criminals. Daredevil and The Punisher are TV-MA/R-rated characters in the MCU, so this blockbuster tale would be a perfect way to throw Spider-Man into that setting.
 

4. The Punisher Strikes Twice

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In Gerry Conway, Ross Andru, and John Romita Sr.'s Amazing Spider-Man #129, we were introduced to The Punisher. Frank believes the wall-crawler is a bad guy worthy of his lethal form of justice, and a fight ensues, which sees the Jackal also enter the fray. 

When all is said and done, the vigilantes go their separate ways, with The Punisher vowing to take revenge on Jackal for attempting to manipulate him. At the very least, we expect Destin Daniel Cretton to recreate the image above in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Looking beyond that, if the wall-crawler is somehow framed as a "menace" moving forward, it could force Frank to step in and decide that he needs to deal with the web-spinner. The story could take place primarily from his point of view, with Spidey framed as a threat that the vigilante believes only he can end.
 

3. Does Whatever A Spider Can

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In Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's Marvel Knights Punisher #2, Spidey is pulled into a violent, wacky team-up with Frank as the third man in a battle between Frank and The Russian (who has been resurrected with his head on a buxom woman's body).

Poor Peter finds himself eventually used as a human shield by The Punisher. While he takes a beating and is KO'd, Frank realises he can use one of Spider-Man's web-shooters and sprays it in The Russian's mouth.

He chokes and falls to his death, and when Peter wakes up, he's completely unaware of what just happened. It's a fun sequence and one we could see loosely adapted if Spider-Man made a cameo in a solo project starring Frank. Plus, it's the kind of thing that could only really work in an R-rated project that doesn't treat Spider-Man with the expected reverence.
 

2. Shoot-Out In Central Park

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The second time Spider-Man and The Punisher crossed paths came in Amazing Spider-Man #135. The wall-crawler is busy battling Tarantula, and, yet again, Frank mistakes the superhero for a supervillain deserving of a bullet. 

He soon realises that he's been duped, and we get a good 'ol-fashioned team-up as these two put their differences aside to stop Tarantula. The villain is confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meaning it's possible that he could show up elsewhere in the MCU with Sony's permission.

There's not a great deal of material to mine from this specific story beyond that initial misunderstanding and Frank's battle with Tarantula. Still, the groundwork is there to pick up with some loose threads from the wall-crawler's next movie and give Spider-Man a minor role in an R-rated story.
 

1. Headlines

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Carl Potts and David Ross' Die Hard-inspired two-parter in Punisher War Journal #14 and #15 would make for a great premise in a movie or TV series. When a group of Neo-Nazis invade The Daily Bugle, Mary Jane Watson is caught in the crossfire. 

Spider-Man and The Punisher reluctantly team up to try and save the hostages in a compelling self-contained tale. Ultimately, it drives home how differently they approach being "heroes," and this is the type of grounded story that would work perfectly for a future Punisher project.

Crucially, this could be a Frank-centric story that Spider-Man is briefly inserted into when their worlds collide. Similar to The Punisher's cameo in Daredevil: Born Again, Peter Parker can be an effective foil for the anti-hero, finding himself trying to do the right thing in a much darker, far more mature setting.
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 9:42 AM
This is what we need an R-rated punisher movie, it would be so good, show the gritty side of the MCU, I can't see Holland pulling off gritty R-rated to be honest, he doesn't scream masculinity but you'd never know maybe he could shock me, I just find him a very one dimensional actor
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/4/2026, 9:46 AM
@Dcmarvel2025 - What does that mean? 'He doesn't scream masculinity' ?
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 9:50 AM
@JackDeth - it means what I said he comes across a little weak not really Spiderman more spiderboy who needs another marvel hero in every movie to save the day, he's a weak actor and I'd much rather a new actor took over the role, or bring back Tobey or Andrew, not crybaby Holland, he's too small skinny for the role and can't act at all , but that's just my opinion and as ice said to others I'll say about myself opinions are like A$$holes we all have them and most stinky lol
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/4/2026, 10:01 AM
@Dcmarvel2025 - So, you're saying 'masculinity' is tied to how tall and physically strong you are? It's just weird to hear that when Andrew Garfield is actually skinnier, like I get it if you don't like his acting. Not sure why you would call him a crybaby though. I mean this is a guy who had the intelligence and integrity to recognize he had a drinking problem, so he created a non-alcoholic beer that tastes just as good. Also... Zendaya. Need I say more. I'd say he's pretty masculine.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 10:11 AM
@JackDeth - wow you are right he created a non alcoholic beer for the good of humanity not to make money, Andrew Garfield looked like Spiderman , Maguire looked like Spiderman, Holland doesn't look like Spiderman, I'm sorry he's short and skinny and cannot act, it's just my opinion but I do think Holland is a crybaby, he went behind the back of the director of Spiderman brand new day and contacted Sony because he felt the film should be filmed
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 10:13 AM
@Dcmarvel2025 - he went behind the directors back on brand new day, called Sony because he felt the movie should be filmed how he wanted not how the director wanted to film the scenes,read the article on here, crybaby Holland at his worst.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/4/2026, 10:20 AM
@Dcmarvel2025 - And there it is, your personal vendetta. No, Holland did not go behind DDC's back. That was a rumor and everything I've seen about the production shows they worked together really well. I don't know if you know this, but this site isn't very reliable with the rumors.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 10:23 AM
@JackDeth - omg read the interview he did that was published today where he admitted going to Sony and saying he thinks it should be filmed this way and the director thinks that way, that's going behind his back, crybaby Holland needs to grow up and stop being a little b!tch
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/4/2026, 9:48 AM
But what if George
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/4/2026, 9:54 AM
Holland said he would "love to pop up in one of [Punisher's] shows"

SONY:
User Comment Image
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/4/2026, 10:03 AM
I'm just over here waiting to see if Hobgoblin finally makes his appearance.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 10:25 AM
One Last Kill was meme city. A true parody of something else. I laughed and laughed, and laughed
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/4/2026, 10:57 AM
@bobevanz - Why because the whole thing felt like a GTA server and there were zero cops involved in an all out war in a populated NYC block/apartment complex?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/4/2026, 10:27 AM

Peter Parker Spider-Man is their golden goose. This will never happen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 10:31 AM
I would love an adaptation of “The Omega Effect” just to see the dynamic between the three but otherwise , I’m good…

Most of them they just have either DD or Spidey as foils for Frank and his methods so you don’t want to just keep repeating the same beats since we have already had Matt go at it with the Punisher over that multiple times.

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