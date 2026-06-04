An R-Rated Spider-Man/Punisher Team-Up? 5 Stories To Make Tom Holland's Wish A Reality

Marvel Studios shares Spider-Man with Sony Pictures, but the latter studio ultimately has final say with how the wall-crawler is handled. That makes it incredibly difficult for Kevin Feige to use Peter Parker in anything other than his own franchise and the odd Avengers movie.

In this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland's web-slinger will team up with Jon Bernthal's The Punisher. So far, the MCU's Frank Castle has appeared exclusively in TV-MA content like Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher: One Last Kill, a far cry from Spidey's PG-13 franchise.

Recently, Holland said he would "love to pop up in one of [Punisher's] shows" and added that he wants to "see what an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like." With that in mind, we've singled out five comic book stories that would be perfectly suited to a potential R-rated story featuring the two characters.

Will it happen? We doubt it, but we can always hope! For now, check out these potential R-rated Spider-Man and Punisher stories by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.



5. Omega Effect

During Mark Waid and Chris Samnee's Daredevil run, Matt Murdock gets his hands on the Omega Drive, a device with information on all the Marvel Universe's crime families. Now a target of several crime syndicates, the Man Without Fear enlists help from Spider-Man and The Punisher.

Frank Castle wants access to the Omega Drive, viewing it as an invaluable tool in his war on crime. On a side note, the drive is made from a tattered "4" logo from one of the Fantastic Four's costumes; the unstable molecules make it perfect for storing endless streams of data.

The story did a terrific job of exploring the dynamic between these characters, particularly the disdain Spidey has for The Punisher's approach to dealing with criminals. Daredevil and The Punisher are TV-MA/R-rated characters in the MCU, so this blockbuster tale would be a perfect way to throw Spider-Man into that setting.

