New Street Fighter Footage Acknowledges Roman Reigns' Dark Hado Master

New Street Fighter Footage Acknowledges Roman Reigns' Dark Hado Master

Roman Reigns turns demon mode as Akuma in the new Street Fighter movie! See the Tribal Chief unleash the Satsui no Hado as the film teases a showdown with Ryu.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 04, 2026 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: SFFGazette.com

WWE superstar Roman Reigns is taking a trip to the dark side.

In newly released footage from the upcoming Street Fighter movie, timed right alongside his huge SummerSlam appearance, Reigns can be seen channeling Akuma, the infamous Ansatsuken warrior consumed by the dark side of Hado- the Satsui no Hado.

The quick preview offers fans an exciting taste of how his brutal feud with Ryu will translate to movie theaters this fall.

True to the games, Akuma only has eyes for one opponent: Ryu, played here by Andrew Koji.

He's obsessed with dragging Ryu down into the dark side so they can ultimately clash as equally-matched dark Hado masters in a fight to the death.

That also explains why he barely gives Ken a second glance.

Sure, Ken Masters underwent the exact same training, but thanks to his immense wealth and strong family ties, Ken cares about more than just fighting and thus will never reach the mental state necessary to wield the dark Hado energy.

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Originally scheduled to be released in the United States on March 26, 2026, Street Fighter is now currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 16, 2026.

The confirmed cast for the movie now includes:

  • Noah Centineo as Ken
  • Andrew Koji as  Ryu
  • Cody Rhodes as Guile
  • WWE's Roman Reigns as Akuma
  • Jason Momoa as Blanka
  • Callina Liang as Chun-Li
  • Andrew Schulz as Dan
  • Orville Peck as Vega
  • 50 Cent as Balrog
  • David Dastmalchian as M. Bison
  • Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim
  • Olivier Richters as Zangief
  • Mel Jarnson as Cammy
  • Rayna Vallandingham as Juli
  • Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

The only longtime Street Fighter character that has yet to be cast or revealed is Sagat.

Production on the new Street Fighter movie wrapped back in November 2025 following a 3-month shoot in Australia. 

The film is a collaboration between Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, aiming to bring the beloved fighting game franchise to life once again. 

Director Kitao Sakurai, known for directing the wild comedy Bad Trip, was behind the camera, while the script was penned by Dalan Musson, who previously worked on Captain America: Brave New World.

Street Fighter is widely considered to be one of the cornerstones of the fighting game community (alongside Mortal Kombat), with a long history of influence and innovation. But its live-action cinematic history has been far less successful.

The 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue earned a cult following thanks to its campy charm and exaggerated performances, despite receiving mixed reviews and only modest box office returns.

On the other hand, the 2009 spin-off Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was critically panned and is often cited as one of the genre’s worst video game adaptations of all-time.

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER! Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
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dragon316
dragon316 - 8/4/2026, 12:12 PM
Kinda excited see this same with mortal kombat wasnt excited see Spider-Man glad saw it in theaters Spider-Man have it’s problems to many characters not needed
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 8/4/2026, 12:26 PM
If anyone needs a laugh, Google the production history of the orginal movie. It's a wonder VanDamme didn't die of a coke overdose mid-production.
Kiba
Kiba - 8/4/2026, 12:38 PM
@BiffDitko - I wonder if he and Kylie Minogue snorted lines together before knocking boots.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 8/4/2026, 1:04 PM
@Kiba - Actually they needed to keep him AWAY from her AND cocaine. They were successful with only one of those things.
He was also MIA on set for nearly 48hrs and the movie almost got scrapped. Poor Raul Julia was literally DYING during filming. There's a GREAT article out there but I can't remember where I read it.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/4/2026, 12:31 PM
I'm not even sure if i would watch this on blu ray
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 8/4/2026, 1:09 PM
@Nonameforme - Unlike the first two, this actually LOOKS like a Street Fighter movie. I'm sure the "plot" and "story" will be half assed but it does look entertaining. And really, that's all I'm looking for when it comes to a video game movie.
Not everything can be sason one of "The Last Of Us" but every now and then we get a diamond in the rough. I think this will be OK, but just that. The new "Resident Evil" movie might he one of those diamonds.That shit looks INTENSE.
Kiba
Kiba - 8/4/2026, 12:42 PM
He should have at least lost the beard.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2026, 1:16 PM
The voice sounds cool though the mouthing/lip sync felt off a bit in that footage but we’ll see in the final film…

Roman certainly does have the presence/persona to play the cold , stoic , focused yet still honorable (in his own way) Akuma so I’m looking forward to his portrayal.

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Anyway , the movie seems fun so can’t wait to check it out!!.

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