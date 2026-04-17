Street Fighter Featurette Spotlights Exciting New Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of The World Warriors In Action

Street Fighter Featurette Spotlights Exciting New Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of The World Warriors In Action

Following the debut of a full trailer, we have a behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, which spotlights some brand-new footage...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2026 11:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

A full trailer for Street Fighter was released this week following Paramount's CinemaCon presentation, and an international featurette spotlighting plenty of new behind-the-scenes footage has now been shared online.

The Japanese promo includes interviews with director Kitao Sakura and Street Fighter Game Director Takayuki Nakayama, as well as quick glimpses of the likes of Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Balrog, and Akuma in action.

The new movie will follow Chun-Li as she brings old friends Ryu and Ken Masters back together in the hopes that they will put their grudges aside and team up to defeat the Shadaloo criminal organisation led by M. Bison.

IGN has also shared a brief video highlighting the new trailer's numerous nods to the video games, including Ken destroying a car and various special moves such as Ryu's Hadouken fireball, Chun-Li's Spinning Bird Kick, and more.

Check out the featurette below, along with the new trailer and posters, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Sakura (The Eric Andre Show, Twisted Metal) signed on to direct Street Fighter after Talk to Me filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou parted ways with the project.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/17/2026, 11:29 PM
I’ll just stick to the SF2 Animated Movie and Assassin’s Fist.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/18/2026, 12:00 AM
The cheesy corniness shall be legendary
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/18/2026, 12:20 AM
Casting Orville Peck as Vega is just lazy fancasting. lol

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