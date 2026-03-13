STREET FIGHTER Movie Featurette Reveals Exciting New Footage From Live-Action Reboot

Paramount and Capcom recently announced that the live-action Street Fighter reboot will hit theatres in Japan day-and-date with the US on October 16, and following the release of an international trailer, we have a featurette highlighting some new footage of the heroic and villainous World Warriors in action.

The sneak peek follows Street Fighter Game Director Takayuki Nakayama as he pays a visit to the set, and we get to see quite a bit of behind-the-scenes action as well as a few brief shots from the movie itself.

There is also a quick glimpse of a muscular bald fighter raising his arms, which has led to speculation that the character might be Sagat - the only OG boss from the Street Fighter II video game who (as far as we know) won't appear in the movie - but on further inspection, it appears to be Dhalsim (Vidyut Jammwal).

Kitao Sakura (The Eric Andre Show, Twisted Metal) signed on to direct Street Fighter after Talk to Me filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou parted ways with the project.

Check out the new featurette below, along with some previously released character posters.

Honor. Respect. Legacy.



Street Fighter Game Director Nakayama-san joined the set to ensure every punch, every costume, and every moment honored the legacy.#StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026.



誇り、敬意、継承。



『ストリートファイター6』の #中山貴之… pic.twitter.com/yEb4LWzKlX — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 12, 2026

I give the people what they want. NOAH CENTINEO is KEN. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/TvzRwdvvFI — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Reporting for duty. CODY RHODES is GUILE. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/zMwoorR5O5 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

You’re just another payday. 50 CENT is BALROG. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/GPewEnGgF9 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Stretch beyond your limits. VIDYUT JAMMWAL is DHALSIM. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/yl1LHXcpqE — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Eat. Train. Slap. Repeat. HIROOKI GOTO is E. HONDA. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/bTmtwrGC5B — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Confidence is half the battle. ANDREW SCHULZ is DAN HIBIKI. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/5IEDbridoa — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Looks can kill and I don’t miss. MEL JARNSON is CAMMY. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/BjXuLFeNoN — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

From NPC to MVP. ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI is JOE. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/I5nlaYjpEa — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.