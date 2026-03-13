WICCAN & HULKLING: RAID OF ULTRON Will Feature A Story By Musician Tegan Quin Of Pop Duo Tegan And Sara

Musician Tegan Quin of the Grammy-nominated pop duo Tegan and Sara is now confirmed to write a story in Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1, Marvel Comics' annual Pride special hitting stands on May 27.

The singer-songwriter, who makes up one half of Tegan and Sara with her twin sister Sara, will write a story starring Marvel's own twin superheroes, Wiccan and Speed. This year's one-shot spotlights family with stories centred around Scarlet Witch, Vision, Wiccan, Hulkling and more.

A longtime advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, it's said that, "Tegan brings her expertise in an epic team-up tale that tackles the complex relationship between Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd, Young Avengers and twin sons of Scarlet Witch and Vision, exploring their differences and unique perspectives as they battle Ultron!"

Announced last month, Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 brings together an incredible lineup of superstar LGBTQIA+ talent and rising stars, including stories by Wyatt Kennedy, Josh Trujillo, Marvel’s Stormbreaker Luciano Vecchio, Zoe Tunnell, Rachael Stott, Bradley Clayton, and more.

The saga will spotlight the importance of re-centring community in times of darkness as Wiccan and Hulkling join forces with their loved ones to defeat an evil villain bent on shattering their shared happiness.

Discussing her story in the one-shot, Quin said, "As a twin myself, I truly can’t think of two characters in the Marvel Universe I would have been more excited to write than Wiccan and Speed."

"Making my Marvel debut with this story isn’t just a thrill, it feels downright magical! And let’s just say Ultrons aren’t that different from certain folks I’ve encountered in the record industry over the years, so spending a few pages crushing one into oblivion was deeply cathartic."

Here's the official description of the comic, along with a breakdown of the stories inside:

WICCAN & HULKLING REUNITE WITH FAMILY...AND DANGER! Wiccan & Hulkling gather their known & beloved friends and family to celebrate their wedding anniversary – but everything goes awry when Ultron arrives to reclaim Vision and Viv! Here’s what readers can look forward to: The issue’s framing story by writer Wyatt Kennedy (Wiccan: Witches’ Road) and artist Stephen Byrne (What If…? Galactus) picks up where Wiccan: Witches’ Road leaves off as Wiccan and Hulkling host an epic anniversary party at their new home, but a certain megalomaniacal robot is eager to have a family reunion of their own and an Ultron army attacks the festivities!

Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara joins Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men) to deliver an introspective Wiccan and Speed team-up where the twins face off against Ultron while clashing about their own unique perspectives and separate journeys.

Writer Zoe Tunnell (Marvel United: A Pride Special) and artist Rachael Stott (Fantastic Four) bring Hulkling and his alternate universe half-sister Phyla-Vell together to bond over their shared legacy as they combine their mighty Marvelous strength to take down Ultron’s forces!

And acclaimed writer Josh Trujillo (Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four) and rising star Bradley Clayton, making their exciting Marvel Comics debut, reunite father and daughter as Viv Vision deconstructs her own identity—and how it interacts with being a synthezoid—with her dad, Vision.

Check out Russell Dauterman’s main cover below, along with variant covers by Luciano Vecchio and Javier Garrón.