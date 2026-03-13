DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Stunt Pre-Viz Reveals Spoilery Look At A Brutal Fight Scene

Original plans called for Daredevil: Born Again to be more of a courtroom drama than an action-packed superhero series. It was a misstep on Marvel Studios' part that was fixed during 2023's Hollywood strikes, leading to a creative overhaul and the appointment of a new showrunner.

We got a taste of Dario Scardapane's vision for the Man Without Fear in the fully reshot premiere and finale. Both were heavy on costumed action and upped the violence in a way that fully justified the show's TV-MA rating.

The upcoming Season 2 will be 100% Scardapane's baby, and a newly revealed stunt pre-vis video offered an early look at what promises to be a hard-hitting action scene.

The clash takes place in Josie's Bar, which some might consider a spoiler, seeing as we know it's where Matt Murdock and his allies have taken refuge from Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

In terms of action, this is on point and exactly what most fans were hoping for. Of action, fight scenes alone aren't enough to carry any superhero tale, so it will be very interesting to see how Marvel Studios plans to conclude the Mayor Fisk storyline ahead of Season 3.

"There is more fun in the moments with these characters and a lot less navel-gazing than before," Scardapane previously said of how Daredevil: Born Again compares to its predecessor on Netflix. "The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic. At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is. I felt that had been done."

"I'm not taking swipes," Scardapane added. "I just didn't want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things."

Check out this early look at what's to come in Season 2 below.

Stunt pre-vis for an upcoming fight scene at Josie's bar in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 has been released. pic.twitter.com/n3jSsNgXVm — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 13, 2026

We also have a pretty good hint that a new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is imminent...

New #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 hashflags are now live. pic.twitter.com/vzUAOLaLKF — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 13, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.