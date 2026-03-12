SUPERMAN Unused Posters Put The Spotlight On The Man Of Steel And His Closest Allies

With the Man of Tomorrow cast finally taking shape, four unused posters for last summer's Superman have found their way online.

As you'll see in the Instagram gallery below, Superman (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) are front and centre. However, we have to believe that more—likely spotlighting the rest of the Justice Gang, for starters—could follow, given what a large cast the movie boasted.

Superman got its fair share of character posters during the build-up to its release, and there are always going to be designs that don't feature in a blockbuster's marketing campaign.

When it comes to what the future holds in store for these characters, Superman and Lois Lane will return in next year's Man of Tomorrow. A team-up project with Lex Luthor, the James Gunn-helmed movie will see Clark Kent and his foe-turned-ally matching wits with Brainiac.

Guy is expected to feature in Lanterns for a small cameo role, but Mister Terrific's DCU future is less certain. He was a breakout character in Superman, though, so we surely haven't seen the last of him.

In our review of Superman, we wrote, "Superman is an indescribable joy, and a beautiful, moving thrill ride. David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas, but under James Gunn’s expert direction, those all work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Maria Gabriella de Faria as The Engineer, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

We recently learned that Lars Eidinger will play the movie's big bad, Brainiac, while several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including John Cena's Peacemaker. Earlier today, it was finally confirmed that Lanterns star Aaron Pierre is officially on board as John Stewart/Green Lantern.

"At its core, [Man of Tomorrow is] about Clark and Lex," Gunn previously shared. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me," the filmmaker added, emphasising his personal connection to the movie's leads.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.