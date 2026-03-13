TRANSFORMERS Star Megan Fox Seemingly Confirms Poison Ivy Interest After Viral Photo Dump

Transformers star Megan Fox appears to have confirmed her interest in playing the DCU's Poison Ivy after recently returning to social media with some jaw-dropping new photos.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2026 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Transformers and Subservience star Megan Fox has long been a fan-favourite choice to play DC's Poison Ivy. Now, the actress—who recently went viral for her jaw-dropping return to Instagram—appears to have confirmed her interest in the role.

When a fan suggested that she should play Ivy in a Harley Quinn team-up movie, Fox made a point of liking the comment. Since then, there's been a resurgence of interest among comic book readers in seeing what the actress would bring to the table as Pamela Isley.

There's no denying that Fox looks the part, and she certainly wouldn't struggle with effectively portraying Ivy's seductive side. While Poison Ivy is typically a Batman villain, recent years have seen her paired up romantically with Harley. 

While DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has brought back many DCEU actors for the DCU, we still don't know whether Margot Robbie will return as Harley. The actress has indicated that she might have moved on from the fan-favourite villain-turned-anti-hero.

In the past, Fox has made her interest in both Marvel and DC clear. "I won't lie, I do want to find a Marvel or a DC character that I've always wanted to play, and do one of those," she said in 2021. "People hate on you as an actor for that because it doesn't get you the big awards. I don't give a f***. Give me an MTV award. I don't need a f***ing BAFTA."

Later, she doubled down on that, saying, "I want to grow into myself as an actor. I feel like I spent a lot of years not doing that because I sort of checked out from Hollywood. Now I’m ready to grow into myself."

Many of you will know Megan Fox best for her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in Michael Bay's Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. No stranger to genre fare, the actress later played the live-action April O'Neil in Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

Fox also counts the likes of Jennifer's BodyJonah Hex, and New Girl among her credits, and in more recent years, has starred in underrated gems like Till Death and Subservience

Would you like to see Fox play the DCU's Poison Ivy in The Brave and the Bold?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
