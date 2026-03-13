Former VFX Exec Victoria Alonso Breaks Silence On Marvel Studios Exit And Her MCU Legacy

In one of 2023's most shocking news stories, Marvel Studios' President, Physical and Postproduction, VFX and Animation Production, Victoria Alonso, was ousted from the company after 16 years.

Numerous reports at the time claimed that Alonso was difficult to work with in that role (particularly given the post-pandemic pressure on VFX artists). However, she was fired due to an alleged breach of contract after she produced the Oscar-nominated documentary Argentina 1985.

Issues first arose when Alonso, who is openly gay, criticised Disney for its stance on Florida's divisive "Parental Rights in Education" bill (which was commonly dubbed "Don't Say Gay" in media reports).

It was also said that Alonso taking days off to conduct her personal business—such as producing Argentina 1985—contributed to some of the big VFX delays at Marvel Studios. She denied that and hit back by saying that Disney fired her for refusing to censor LGBTQ+ imagery.

Ultimately, Alonso sued Disney and Marvel Studios, and the matter was resolved with a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Talking to Variety to promote her new book, Possibility Is Your Superpower: Unlock Your Endless Potential, Alonso was asked whether anyone reached out to show their support after her split with Marvel Studios.

"I had some people. I wouldn’t say that I had all the people that I wish I had. Amy Pascal and Kathleen Kennedy were pretty amazing. Pam Abdy and Donna Langley were great," she shared. "Some of the women that were peers were very much in support and very present."

"I concentrated on cherishing the legacy I leave behind, which I’m very proud of, and I’m very grateful that Marvel and Disney allowed me to be there for 18 years," Alonso said of her legacy in helping shape the MCU. "It was always in their control whether I was going to be there or not. I am very grateful that they allowed me a lot longer than I thought I’d stay. The book, in a way, was a chance to do that."

There no longer appear to be any hard feelings (Disney Hyperion is even publishing the book, so it's no hit-piece), and the former Marvel Studios executive confirmed that she remains a fan.

"I do, but there hasn’t been a Marvel movie in a while, so when they come out, I’ll go see it," she noted, before being asked about the challenges she faced with making Black Panther a reality and filmmaker Ryan Coogler's current success with Sinners.

"It’s looking at Ryan’s career and Chloe’s Zhao’s career. When they came to us, they had done one or two small films and they took it upon themselves to write these big endeavors, which was making our movies. I see the growth, and I’m so proud of them."

"I have been wowed, and I have cried, and I just cannot wait to see everything they continue to do, but more than anything, celebrate them now for having achieved what they have," Alonso concluded.