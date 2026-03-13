THRASH: Phoebe Dynevor & Djimon Hounsou Fend Off Lethal Predators In First Trailer For Shark-Attack Thriller

THRASH: Phoebe Dynevor & Djimon Hounsou Fend Off Lethal Predators In First Trailer For Shark-Attack Thriller

Netflix has released the first trailer for Thrash, which finds Phoebe Dynevor and Djimon Hounsou attempting to survive a Category 5 hurricane and a siege of hungry sharks...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 13, 2026 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Sharknado with a higher budget?

Netflix has released the first trailer for a new survival thriller from director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Violent Night), which stars Phoebe Dynevor as a pregnant woman who becomes trapped in a coastal town ravaged by a Category 5 storm... and lethal underwater predators.

Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou, Matt Nable, Andrew Lees, Alyla Browne, Stacy Clausen, Elijah Ungvary and Dante Ubaldi round out the cast.

Wirkola also penned the script and produces alongside Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back in business with all our friends at Netflix on this film," said McKay earlier this year. "We had a great experience together on Don’t Look Up and look forward to working with them to make this an event streaming release in 2026.”

“I’m so excited about this movie,” Dynevor said during a recent interview with Collider. “It’s big. It’s sharks. It’s hurricanes. It’s all of those things, and I’m a nine-months pregnant lady who has to go through a lot in those 24 hours.”

Thrash was first announced as a Sony Pictures release in 2024. Originally titled "Beneath the Storm," it later became "Shiver," before the news broke that the movie was temporarily untitled (likely due to Tim Miller’s time loop shark thriller also being titled Shiver) and would move to Netflix after being removed from Sony's slate.

Check out the trailer below, along with some new promo stills featuring the main characters, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Though the trailer holds back on revealing any gruesome shark-related carnage (none of them take to the sky, either, unfortuantely), Thrash has been Rated R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on April 10.

“Amidst a catastrophic hurricane, a coastal town battles nature’s wrath and an onslaught of sharks. Braving torrential rain, debris, and darkness, they unite to survive the deadly predators and make it through the storm.”

