SCREAM 7 Star Mckenna Grace Shows A Lot Of Guts In Gruesome Behind-The-Scenes Photos - SPOILERS

SCREAM 7 Star Mckenna Grace Shows A Lot Of Guts In Gruesome Behind-The-Scenes Photos - SPOILERS

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Mckenna Grace has taken to social media to share some pretty gruesome behind-the-scenes photos from her time filming Scream 7...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 13, 2026 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Scream
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Celeste O'Connor recently shared some spoiler-y behind-the-scenes photos from her time shooting Scream 7, and her co-star Mckenna Grace has now followed suit with a series of gruesome shots of her own.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, spoilers follow.

Like O'Connor's character, Chloe, Grace's Hannah Thurman does not survive her encounter with Ghostface, and is given one of the more memorable death scenes in the movie.

Hannah stays behind in her high school's auditorium to practice for her play, and is attacked by Jessica Bowden's Ghostface while suspended from a wire. The masked killer slashes at the doomed teen, ultimately eviscerating her and leaving her dangling with her guts hanging out.

Grace doesn't get much to do in Scream 7, but we recently learned that she will play Daphne in Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series.

You'll have to click on the Instagram link below to see the photos.

Insiders believe that an eighth movie is already in the early planning stages, but it doesn't sound like Kevin Williamson will be returning to direct.

In addition to Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette returns as former police officer Dewey Riley, along with Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface, Roman Bridger. Courteney Cox also reprises her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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