Toy Story 5 Enters Its Taylor Swift Era As Singer Announces An Original Song For Pixar Sequel

Toy Story 5 Enters Its Taylor Swift Era As Singer Announces An Original Song For Pixar Sequel

Following weeks of speculation, Pixar and Taylor Swift have officially announced that the hugely popular singer/songwriter has penned an original track for the highly anticipated Toy Story 5.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Following the history-making success of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift has announced (via Toonado.com) a brand-new original song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5.

The new song—written and produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff—releases wherever music is streamed and purchased on Friday, June 5. The single will be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases on June 19, but has yet to be previewed by Swift or Disney. 

Pre-sales began today on Taylor Swift's website (following one of the singer's trademark countdowns) for three exclusive CD editions that feature the new single as it appears in the film, a special acoustic version, and a special piano version, all with unique vocals and production.

A Disney press release mentions that the song is inspired by Jessie's ongoing journey that began back in Toy Story 2, lending some weight to theories that Swift will also lend her voice to the cowgirl's original owner, Emily.

Apparently, the song also marks a return to Taylor Swift's country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist. 

Toy Story director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said today, "It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable."

"The song is so deeply connected to 'Toy Story.' So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet."

Swift, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram, "I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"

The announcement follows a series of "TS" billboards—a play on Toy Story and Taylor Swift’s shared initials—that appeared over the weekend in LA, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Toronto, Mexico City, and London.

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.

The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who returns to the franchise with Toy Story 5. The movie arrives in theaters on June 19.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Toy Story 5 Eyes Record-Breaking Opening Weekend - But It May Be Bad News For Supergirl
Related:

Toy Story 5 Eyes Record-Breaking Opening Weekend - But It May Be Bad News For Supergirl
Toy Story 5 Final Trailer And Posters Tease The Battle With Lilypad - But Is She Really The Villain?
Recommended For You:

Toy Story 5 Final Trailer And Posters Tease The Battle With Lilypad - But Is She Really The Villain?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/2/2026, 7:34 AM
@JoshWilding - God forbid you not give alt-right dicknecks a chance to unload their frustrations. Give me a break.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/2/2026, 7:36 AM
@Lisa89 - If that's what you choose to believe, good for you. It's no secret that I'm a big Taylor Swift fan, and I chose to share this news - what people do with it is up to them, and from there, it's down to the moderators who deal with comments to sort out.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/2/2026, 7:38 AM
@JoshWilding - This site has moderators?!? 😂
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2026, 7:52 AM
@JoshWilding - I use to like Taylor swift music until nfl start kissing her butt for no reason try bribe her do super bowl or something show every 10 seconds of game football nfl not Taylor swift there are other celebrities show to nfl and games they get as much camera time she does in audiance nfl ruined it for me glad I stopped watching nfl once Kansas City lost super bowl sports is rigged don’t care what people say reason I use watch wrestling.,

New wrestlers can’t get into once saw new age with unicorns on there heads yeah time to stop watching for me let other fans enjoy wwe
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2026, 7:47 AM
How is it someone popular as her all movies she has been never made come close to billion

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder