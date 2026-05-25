Avengers: Doomsday Star Alan Cumming Joins Toy Story 5 Cast As Evil Bullseye Voice

Avengers: Doomsday Star Alan Cumming Joins Toy Story 5 Cast As Evil Bullseye Voice

The cast of Toy Story 5 just made another impressive casting addition as Alan Cumming (X2: X-Men United) is set to lend his voice to Bullseye, albeit a version of the the toy that’s broken bad.

News
By JoshWilding - May 25, 2026 10:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: LADbible (via Toonado.com)

Toy Story 4 was considered a disappointment by many fans, though following the first three instalments—all of which were instant classics—was never going to be easy for Pixar.

So far, the response to the trailers for Toy Story 5 has been so positive that there have been no of the usual complaints about the studio returning to its most iconic franchise. Instead, all signs point to the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie being one of the year's biggest box office hits.

Now, an already impressive ensemble just got even better with the addition of The Traitors host and X2: X-Men United star Alan Cumming as a character who has never spoken before: Bullseye. However, the twist is that the actor is lending his voice to an "Evil Bullseye."

Calling it an "incredible honour" to join the Toy Story 5 cast, the Scottish actor told LADbible (via Toonado.com) that he's "so happy and proud and in disbelief."

Explaining that it was "obviously a big decision" to figure out "what voice to give him," Cumming added, "So we went around the houses a bit before we settled on the one we're using. But the circumstances of him talking -- once you see the film -- will make you understand why we had quite a broad church to choose from."

"I would say don't expect too much, as it is a cameo, but it is quite exciting as this character has never had a voice before," he pointed out, strongly hinting that this will all be part of a playtime sequence with Bonnie and the toys (which is seemingly confirmed by the newly released still below). 

"Voice work is pretty much the same wherever you do it and on what scale," Cumming later noted. "I really like it as it makes you really focus on the nuance and timbre of your voice and your accent, and even your breathing. Obviously, you don't have to get all made up and into a costume, and sometimes you can do it from your bed!"

In Toy Story 5, the toys are back, and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie's cast is led by Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Greta Lee (Lilypad), Conan O’Brien (Smarty Pants), and Tony Hale (Forky).

Joining them are John Ratzenberger (Hamm), Wallace Shawn (Rex), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), Jeff Bergman (Mr. Potato Head), Anna Vocino (Mrs. Potato Head), Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Bonnie Hunt (Dolly), Melissa Villaseñor (Karen Beverly), John Hopkins (Mr. Pricklepants), Kristen Schaal (Trixie), Ernie Hudson (Combat Carl), and Keanu Reeves (Duke Caboom). New additions include Craig Robinson (Atlas), Shelby Rabara (Snappy), Scarlett Spears (Bonnie), Mykal-Michelle Harris (Blaze), and Matty Matheson (Dr. Nutcase).

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•EFinding NemoFinding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning RedWALL•EFinding Dory), and features an original score by Academy Award winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature.

The movie will be released exclusively in theaters on June 19, 2026. 

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JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/25/2026, 10:50 PM

So sick of this guy.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/25/2026, 10:56 PM
@DocSpock - You mean @JoshWilding with these featherweight nothing “articles”, right?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/25/2026, 11:18 PM
@Lisa89 -

I meant Alan Cumming.

This site is fun though not perfect, but without Josh grinding out his article quota, it would collapse.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/25/2026, 11:28 PM
@DocSpock - Maybe it should collapse then. I mean a blurb about ‘Toy Story 5’ just so pinhead can put “Avengers: Doomsday” in the headline and get a few cheap clicks? Pathetic.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/25/2026, 11:43 PM
@Lisa89 -

I'll admit that's a pretty bad one. But I've been poking around in here since 6 months after the site started, and I prefer to see it keep going. I take the bad with the good.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/25/2026, 11:30 PM
Seems like Alan and Marvel/disney had a good experience with Doomsday and now they wanna work with him again.
Really glad for him.

And I cant wait to see Nightcrawler back in action after 20 f*** years. Crazy! will be very interesting to see what the Russo do with his incredible power skills. Will they top the X2 initial sequence? hard goal
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2026, 11:40 PM
Oh man , what was wrong with Wilson Bethel..;)?.

Kidding aside , that image definitely makes it look like we will hear Cumming as Bullseye as part of Bonnie’s imagination & play session but we’ll see.

Anyway , this film seems enjoyable so far though I’ll check it out eventually!!.

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