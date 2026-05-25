Avengers: Doomsday Star Alan Cumming Joins Toy Story 5 Cast As Evil Bullseye Voice

Toy Story 4 was considered a disappointment by many fans, though following the first three instalments—all of which were instant classics—was never going to be easy for Pixar.

So far, the response to the trailers for Toy Story 5 has been so positive that there have been no of the usual complaints about the studio returning to its most iconic franchise. Instead, all signs point to the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie being one of the year's biggest box office hits.

Now, an already impressive ensemble just got even better with the addition of The Traitors host and X2: X-Men United star Alan Cumming as a character who has never spoken before: Bullseye. However, the twist is that the actor is lending his voice to an "Evil Bullseye."

Calling it an "incredible honour" to join the Toy Story 5 cast, the Scottish actor told LADbible (via Toonado.com) that he's "so happy and proud and in disbelief."

Explaining that it was "obviously a big decision" to figure out "what voice to give him," Cumming added, "So we went around the houses a bit before we settled on the one we're using. But the circumstances of him talking -- once you see the film -- will make you understand why we had quite a broad church to choose from."

"I would say don't expect too much, as it is a cameo, but it is quite exciting as this character has never had a voice before," he pointed out, strongly hinting that this will all be part of a playtime sequence with Bonnie and the toys (which is seemingly confirmed by the newly released still below).

"Voice work is pretty much the same wherever you do it and on what scale," Cumming later noted. "I really like it as it makes you really focus on the nuance and timbre of your voice and your accent, and even your breathing. Obviously, you don't have to get all made up and into a costume, and sometimes you can do it from your bed!"

In Toy Story 5, the toys are back, and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie's cast is led by Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Greta Lee (Lilypad), Conan O’Brien (Smarty Pants), and Tony Hale (Forky).

Joining them are John Ratzenberger (Hamm), Wallace Shawn (Rex), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), Jeff Bergman (Mr. Potato Head), Anna Vocino (Mrs. Potato Head), Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Bonnie Hunt (Dolly), Melissa Villaseñor (Karen Beverly), John Hopkins (Mr. Pricklepants), Kristen Schaal (Trixie), Ernie Hudson (Combat Carl), and Keanu Reeves (Duke Caboom). New additions include Craig Robinson (Atlas), Shelby Rabara (Snappy), Scarlett Spears (Bonnie), Mykal-Michelle Harris (Blaze), and Matty Matheson (Dr. Nutcase).

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory), and features an original score by Academy Award winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature.

The movie will be released exclusively in theaters on June 19, 2026.