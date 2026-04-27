Toy Story 5 Breaks Long-Running Franchise Record With An Unexpected Rating From The MPA

In Toy Story 5, the toys are back, and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

Time will tell on that front, but one thing which won't be the same is the sequel's rating. It's been confirmed (via Toonado.com) that the Motion Picture Association (MPA) has rated Toy Story 5 a "PG." All previous instalments have been rated "G."

A "G" means "General Audiences," and that there's "Nothing that would offend parents for viewing by children." A PG, in contrast, means "Some Material May Not Be Suitable For Children," and that "Parents urged to give 'parental guidance.' May contain some material parents might not like for their young children."

While we wouldn't expect any extreme differences, this suggests that Toy Story 5 will feature some darker themes and moments. Lilypad does look like a particularly menacing villain, but it seems doubtful the movie will contain anything too upsetting for younger viewers.

With Disney eager for Pixar to focus on making sequels to its biggest box office hits, chances are this won't be the end of the line for Woody and the gang (meaning the "PG" rating likely isn't because we'll see the toys head back to the furnace).

"When tech comes in, it wins," filmmaker Andrew Stanton previously teased. "It happens to adults and kids. It just wins. So that was the more interesting slant to take: there’s no competition. Have a kid playing with toys, drop in a screen device and see what happens. And so we leaned into the truth of that, and had fun with that."

"The biggest thing that was lingering all this time is the way that technology has usurped playtime in real life," he explained. "Lily is representative of what we’re up against."

Toy Story 5's cast is led by Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Greta Lee (Lilypad), Conan O’Brien (Smarty Pants), and Tony Hale (Forky).

Joining them are John Ratzenberger (Hamm), Wallace Shawn (Rex), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), Jeff Bergman (Mr. Potato Head), Anna Vocino (Mrs. Potato Head), Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Bonnie Hunt (Dolly), Melissa Villaseñor (Karen Beverly), John Hopkins (Mr. Pricklepants), Kristen Schaal (Trixie), Ernie Hudson (Combat Carl), and Keanu Reeves (Duke Caboom).

New additions include Craig Robinson (Atlas), Shelby Rabara (Snappy), Scarlett Spears (Bonnie), Mykal-Michelle Harris (Blaze), and Matty Matheson (Dr. Nutcase).

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory), and features an original score by Academy Award winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature.

The movie will be released exclusively in theaters on June 19, 2026.