Toy Story 5 Breaks Long-Running Franchise Record With An Unexpected Rating From The MPA

Toy Story 5 Breaks Long-Running Franchise Record With An Unexpected Rating From The MPA

Pixar is breaking a long-running franchise record with Toy Story 5 as the movie becomes the first instalment not to receive a "G" ("General Audiences") rating from the Motion Picture Association.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2026 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

In Toy Story 5, the toys are back, and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

Time will tell on that front, but one thing which won't be the same is the sequel's rating. It's been confirmed (via Toonado.com) that the Motion Picture Association (MPA) has rated Toy Story 5 a "PG." All previous instalments have been rated "G."

A "G" means "General Audiences," and that there's "Nothing that would offend parents for viewing by children." A PG, in contrast, means "Some Material May Not Be Suitable For Children," and that "Parents urged to give 'parental guidance.' May contain some material parents might not like for their young children." 

While we wouldn't expect any extreme differences, this suggests that Toy Story 5 will feature some darker themes and moments. Lilypad does look like a particularly menacing villain, but it seems doubtful the movie will contain anything too upsetting for younger viewers. 

With Disney eager for Pixar to focus on making sequels to its biggest box office hits, chances are this won't be the end of the line for Woody and the gang (meaning the "PG" rating likely isn't because we'll see the toys head back to the furnace). 

"When tech comes in, it wins," filmmaker Andrew Stanton previously teased. "It happens to adults and kids. It just wins. So that was the more interesting slant to take: there’s no competition. Have a kid playing with toys, drop in a screen device and see what happens. And so we leaned into the truth of that, and had fun with that."

"The biggest thing that was lingering all this time is the way that technology has usurped playtime in real life," he explained. "Lily is representative of what we’re up against."

Toy Story 5's cast is led by Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Greta Lee (Lilypad), Conan O’Brien (Smarty Pants), and Tony Hale (Forky).

Joining them are John Ratzenberger (Hamm), Wallace Shawn (Rex), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), Jeff Bergman (Mr. Potato Head), Anna Vocino (Mrs. Potato Head), Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Bonnie Hunt (Dolly), Melissa Villaseñor (Karen Beverly), John Hopkins (Mr. Pricklepants), Kristen Schaal (Trixie), Ernie Hudson (Combat Carl), and Keanu Reeves (Duke Caboom).

New additions include Craig Robinson (Atlas), Shelby Rabara (Snappy), Scarlett Spears (Bonnie), Mykal-Michelle Harris (Blaze), and Matty Matheson (Dr. Nutcase).

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•EFinding NemoFinding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning RedWALL•EFinding Dory), and features an original score by Academy Award winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature.

The movie will be released exclusively in theaters on June 19, 2026. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/27/2026, 5:38 PM
First!
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/27/2026, 5:42 PM
@FusionWarrior - what’s your prize be first billion dollars ?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/27/2026, 5:38 PM
Anyone here remember this classic?
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/27/2026, 5:40 PM
@InfinitePunches - THAT should have been the inspiration for the Lightyear solo movie.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/27/2026, 5:40 PM
It's not like the previous movies tried to shy away from dark moments... I'm sure we'll all be fine.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/27/2026, 5:41 PM
How is this unexpected it’s pg or pg13 usually where people expecting r rating ?

Animated kid movies always pg to pg13 it’s obvious
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/27/2026, 5:44 PM
ITS A MUSICAL! IN THE VEIN OF JOKER TROUT DU SHITE OR WHATEVER IT WAS CALLED LOL

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