Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Leak Reveals That Yet Another Version Of The Hulk Will Appear - Spoilers

Following today's Avengers: Doomsday action figure leaks, we have a first look at some more Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise, and these bag clips would seem to confirm that the movie will feature yet another version of the Hulk.

Possible spoilers follow.

Though he still hasn't been officially referred to as "Savage Hulk," we know that Bruce Banner will ultimately transform into a wild, destructive take on the Green (or grey?) Goliath in the movie. However, this artwork suggests that Banner will also become Smart Hulk again, either before or after his rampage.

The lineup also includes Tombstone, Boomerang, Tarantula, Scorpion, Spidey in winter gear, and a "Red Ninja."

It's worth keeping in mind that merchandise doesn't always reflect what will actually happen in the movie, but some fairly significant plot points have been spoiled by figures, t-shirts, books, etc, in the past.

We still don't know for certain what leads to Bruce Banner going "Savage" and embarking on an old-school rampage, but rumour has it that Sadie Sink's character (most likely Jean Grey) uses her powers to alter Banner's mind, prompting Spider-Man to join forces with The Punisher in an attempt to stop him.

Check out the clips at the link below, along with a higher quality version of some recent Avengers: Doomsday promo art.

First look at Smart Hulk and Winter Gear Spider-Man for Spider-Man Brand New Day



They are part of a blind box pic.twitter.com/bKaUXYSxgZ — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) June 7, 2026

Avengers Doomsday promotional promo art has been released #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/g5rHLHJslQ — Cinema Cave (@dr_dilip_2007) June 7, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.