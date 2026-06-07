Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Leak Reveals That Yet Another Version Of The Hulk Will Appear - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Leak Reveals That Yet Another Version Of The Hulk Will Appear - Spoilers

Some more merchandise leaks here, this time for a series of Spider-Man: Brand New Day bag clips, which feature a first look at yet another version of the Hulk...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 07, 2026 04:06 PM EST

Following today's Avengers: Doomsday action figure leaks, we have a first look at some more Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise, and these bag clips would seem to confirm that the movie will feature yet another version of the Hulk.

Possible spoilers follow.

Though he still hasn't been officially referred to as "Savage Hulk," we know that Bruce Banner will ultimately transform into a wild, destructive take on the Green (or grey?) Goliath in the movie. However, this artwork suggests that Banner will also become Smart Hulk again, either before or after his rampage.

The lineup also includes Tombstone, Boomerang, Tarantula, Scorpion, Spidey in winter gear, and a "Red Ninja."

It's worth keeping in mind that merchandise doesn't always reflect what will actually happen in the movie, but some fairly significant plot points have been spoiled by figures, t-shirts, books, etc, in the past.

We still don't know for certain what leads to Bruce Banner going "Savage" and embarking on an old-school rampage, but rumour has it that Sadie Sink's character (most likely Jean Grey) uses her powers to alter Banner's mind, prompting Spider-Man to join forces with The Punisher in an attempt to stop him.

Check out the clips at the link below, along with a higher quality version of some recent Avengers: Doomsday promo art.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/7/2026, 4:08 PM
Let me be the FIRST to say I hope Ruffalo brings WOKE HULK
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/7/2026, 4:13 PM
@Batmangina - Usually, this is the part where a Lefty will reply with "You don't even know the true meaning of the word WOKE!"

And then proceeds to NOT actually give the true meaning... 🙄
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/7/2026, 4:17 PM
@Batmangina - I hope you can finally afford to watch it legally so that you can enjoy Woke Hulk in all his glory.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/7/2026, 4:18 PM
@Batmangina - Mark Ruffalo / Hulk returns as Bruce Banner in a Major Role
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/7/2026, 4:21 PM
@SpiderParker - Too late - I donated everything to Chest Binders for Palestine.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/7/2026, 4:23 PM
@Batmangina - First full look at Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/7/2026, 4:23 PM
@OneMoreTime - I can't wait for his red carpet speech and authentic tears of empathy - I just hope he's not too scared by the Right Wing Gestapo to leave his gated community.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/7/2026, 4:27 PM
@Batmangina - I'm on Team Mark Ruffalo. Will always be my Hulk.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/7/2026, 4:28 PM
@Batmangina - When you say you donated everything, you actually mean you used your neighbor's card for the donation, right?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/7/2026, 4:34 PM
@SpiderParker - User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/7/2026, 4:35 PM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/7/2026, 4:36 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - WHY IS EVERYTHING POLITICAL WITH YOU CLOWNS
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/7/2026, 4:39 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/7/2026, 4:39 PM
@Batmangina -

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/7/2026, 4:13 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (releasing July 31, 2026), Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner in a Major Role Rather than a Brief Cameo. The narrative follows Peter Parker as a forgotten, isolated web-slinger Navigating a Dangerous Personal Evolution while Banner Struggles with the Hulk's Breakdown.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2026, 4:42 PM
mark!!! the phuck is this??
User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/7/2026, 4:50 PM
@harryba11zack - definitely looks Ai-ish to me.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2026, 4:53 PM
@WruceBayne - this unacceptable, Mark ur going down for this
User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 6/7/2026, 4:45 PM
I met these guys at a comic book convention one time. I got them to sign an issue of the HULK.
The green guy broke my pen.


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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 4:47 PM
I mean It makes sense that Smart Hulk would be in BND given that’s who Banner is right now but due to Jean doing some mind-[frick]ery , it will cause him to go savage again imo.

Anyway , i really like that Doomsday promo art since it feels genuinely comic booky or something out of a cartoon!!.

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