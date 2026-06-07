Masters Of The Universe Is A Master Of Disaster At The Box Office With Weak $29.3 Million Opening

Masters Of The Universe Is A Master Of Disaster At The Box Office With Weak $29.3 Million Opening

While He-Man fans have praised the Masters of the Universe, audiences didn't show up for the movie this weekend, and it's proven a weakling at both the domestic and international box offices.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 07, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

There have been several surprising box office success stories this year, with movies like Michael, Backrooms, and Obsession massively exceeding industry expectations. However, we've seen some noteworthy flops, too, and Masters of the Universe looks set to join them.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the movie has grossed a mere $29.3 million during its opening weekend at the North American box office, and with a reported $200 million budget, it's impossible to see how the live-action reboot—which has received a warm response from He-Man fans—can make enough money to warrant a follow-up.

Amazon will be keeping a close eye on Prime Video streaming numbers when it hits the platform, but this has not been the Barbie-sized hit that Mattel expected or hoped for.

There's a long summer ahead, of course, but with a $25 million start overseas, Masters of the Universe's global opening is a disappointing $54.3 million. With movies like Toy Story 5 and Supergirl on the horizon, poor He-Man has been slayed.

Still, Amazon can take some solace in the fact that the latest Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, has also struggled to find an audience since opening over Memorial Day weekend. Dropping 59% in the U.S. with a $10 million third weekend, its domestic cume now sits at $155 million. Globally, it's reached $293 million, meaning it will almost certainly end its run behind 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

That poorly received spin-off only made $393 million, but The Mandalorian and Grogu now takes its place as the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie. What that means for the future of Din Djarin and The Child is hard to say, though it's hard to imagine them returning to theaters.

The big winner this weekend was Scary Movie. Despite largely negative reviews, the horror-comedy revival opened with $55 million at the domestic box office and $50.5 million overseas for a $105.5 million global bow. That's nearly twice as much as Masters of the Universe, a movie many expected to be one of the summer's biggest blockbusters. 

Addressing that,  MGM Studios' Head of Domestic Theatrical Distro, Kevin Wilson, said, "This weekend represents a very solid start for Masters of the Universe and the passionate, multigenerational audience response we're seeing around the world has been fantastic."

"Travis Knight and the entire cast and filmmaking team have delivered something truly special, and this opening is exactly the kind of critical first moment that validates our holistic distribution strategy—building awareness and engagement that will carry well beyond the theatrical window."

Here's what the Top 10 looked like in the U.S. this weekend:

1. Scary Movie - $55 million
2. Masters of the Universe - $29.3 million
3. Backrooms - $25.9 million
4. Obsession - $25.6 million
5. Amazing Digital Circus - $12.7 million
6. Mandalorian and Grogu - $10 million
7. Michael - $7.7 million
8. The Breadwinner - $3.4 million
9. Pressure - $3 million
10. Devil Wears Prada 2 - $2.8 million

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Masters of the Universe is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/7/2026, 5:37 PM
I'll be FIRST to ask - is that good?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/7/2026, 5:54 PM
@Batmangina - for he man no that’s bad need do better don’t what people thinking see parody over classic cartoon comic toy
n1ghtw1ng2832
n1ghtw1ng2832 - 6/7/2026, 5:37 PM
And here's Wilding again with breaking news that he seems to keep posting over and over again.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/7/2026, 5:41 PM
Did anyone seriously not expect the MJ movie to be massive?? I’m honestly surprised it hasn’t crossed the billion mark yet
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/7/2026, 5:49 PM
@Gambito - mother keeps telling me customers keep buying Candy see micheal Jackson have not heard any news that’s it’s big hit
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/7/2026, 5:44 PM
Which sucks because it's really really good
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/7/2026, 5:51 PM
@Nonameforme - it does suck it proves rotten tomatoes critics and reviews does not mean it’s promised be successful people decide that crap regardless what critics reviews movie scores how many times does this need be said for it sinks in ? Fact is true with thunderbolts and transformers one now it’s happening again with he man
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/7/2026, 5:57 PM
@dragon316 - ok
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2026, 5:50 PM
phuck kevin smith
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/7/2026, 5:51 PM
Really shocked scary movie is doing well they usually suck in theaters parody movies them self
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/7/2026, 6:01 PM
.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 6/7/2026, 6:08 PM
Another flop with Jared Leto?

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TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 6/7/2026, 7:03 PM
@Moriakum - he was really good as Skeletor though
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/7/2026, 6:08 PM
Really good movie. More should check it out.
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 6/7/2026, 6:10 PM
The movie is okay, I was expecting a disaster but it's entertaining, especially for kids, although the CGI are as bad as those in Sharknado.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/7/2026, 6:11 PM
We live in the worst timeline in the multiverse, where good movies fail and garbage movies become franchises.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/7/2026, 6:44 PM
@TheAmericanHero - post covid set up society's perfect storm for flops.

Causal movie going is a thing of the past for many, and we've taken that mindset to games as well. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry does it's best to raise costs to a point where


1. I'd rather watch my favorite YouTuber play my would-be video game purchase.

2. I'll wait for the firestick to post my would-be purchased movie tickets and pop my popcorn in the microwave. Win².
Kadara
Kadara - 6/7/2026, 7:00 PM
@KennKathleen - That's such excellent points. I feel like more and more people are going to be priced out of gaming in the near future and going to movies won't be too far behind. I hear they are raising the PlayStation Online subscription again, just after raising it last year. I was thinking of getting a Switch 2 but it's nearly as expensive as a PS5 so what's the point.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/7/2026, 6:15 PM
I saw it twice
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/7/2026, 6:16 PM
Scary Movie is not surprising in the slightest - the current climate of 'content' is dogshit and most people just want to be entertained rather than preached to or yelled at for not liking the DEI mashup bullshit versions of beloved IPs, so something blatantly retarded like a horror parody isn't hard to explain.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 6:20 PM
Ummm , da [frick] is The Amazing Digital Circus?.

Also this may be premature of me to say since some of the big hitters have to come out but i wonder if right now , these big IP action heavy blockbusters just aren’t appealing to alot of people for some reason…

Given what I’ve seen , it seems it’s the age of nostalgia , WOM and Gen-Z films akin to Obsession & Backrooms but could be wrong.

Granted , I do think the B.O failure/underperformance of TMAG and this (unless positive WOM really helps it in the coming weeks) is due to limited to no appeal outside fans of the show for the former and of the property for the latter…

Plus even if someone wanted to go see TMAG atleast , it’s likely they were told to just wait for streaming given the mixed-positive critical reception (but positive audience response akin to MOTU so far).

Anyway , it’s been harder then i expected for me to go to the theater these last few weeks so I haven’t been able to check out any new films but i do want to since I have heard good things about almost all of them to varying degrees thus hope to do so soon!!.
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 6/7/2026, 6:25 PM
I couldn’t go this weekend. Waiting until next weekend to see it with my daughter and my brother.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 6/7/2026, 6:26 PM
People started to talk that this is a soy milk version of He Man, so...
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/7/2026, 6:31 PM
80s fans seem to be enjoying it, but as someone with basically no connection or nostalgia for the property, I found it to be fairly mediocre.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/7/2026, 6:39 PM
I hate that people are ragging on this movie. I haven’t seen it yet, I will tomorrow, but it sounds like a movie that brings me to the theaters. I hope we can support more movies in the future…
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/7/2026, 6:39 PM

Some people say this is really good, and I'm glad they liked it.

But I don't understand how anyone could think this would be any kind of a success, especially with a 200 million $ budget. Has the studio already said we don't care if it's a flop because streaming? They always say this when their movie bombs now.
Keja
Keja - 6/7/2026, 6:41 PM
Watch the erotica version starting Angela White, it has surprisingly better production value than this piece of garbage of a movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 6:41 PM
Also I’m not sure how Michael (a decent film for what it is imo) was a surprise success story?.

That was always going to make money and honestly the only shocking thing about it is that it’s not hit a billion around (granted , Mario is the highest grossing film of the year so far and it just hit a billion so it’s taking awhile anyway).

User Comment Image

Anyway , hopefully The Mandalorian & Grogu aswell as MOTU do better on streaming since I have heard both are fun films!!.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/7/2026, 6:41 PM
What's the video of that superfan who just goes on a 2-minute tirade about how bad and woke the movie is?

Seems like it's divided the fanbase which is... shocking I know.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/7/2026, 6:52 PM
its sad, but it feels like general audience only cares about the Spidermens, Batmens, and the Deadpools.

Amazon/Sony didnt handle the marketing the best way, Im afraid, but still..... general audience works like this.
grif
grif - 6/7/2026, 7:01 PM

they earned every bit of this disaster. they begged for it since the first trailer.

what a waste
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 6/7/2026, 7:05 PM
I really enjoyed the movie. Better than I thought it'd be

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