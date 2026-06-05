UPDATE: Toy Story 5: Taylor Swift's Original Song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," Has Been Officially Released

UPDATE: Toy Story 5: Taylor Swift's Original Song, &quot;I Knew It, I Knew You,&quot; Has Been Officially Released

Disney and Pixar went to great lengths to hype up Taylor Swift's involvement with Toy Story 5, and the original song she's written and performed for the movie has now been officially released.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 05, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

UPDATE: Taylor Swift has now released the music video for "I Knew It, I Knew You", featuring never-before-seen footage from Toy Story 5:

After some mysterious Toy Story-themed "TS" billboards started appearing in cities across the world, it was confirmed earlier this week that 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift has written and recorded a brand-new original song for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5.

"I Knew It, I Knew You"—written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff—was officially released today, and will be included on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it's released on June 19. You can listen to it in its entirety below (via Toonado.com).

The song is inspired by Jessie's ongoing journey that began back in Toy Story 2, lending some weight to theories that Swift will also voice the cowgirl's original owner, Emily (recent rumours have, however, suggested she'll cameo as a newly created character, Melody Belle, a ballerina figurine from a vintage music box). 

The song isn't the tear-jerker many fans expected and probably comes from quite a heart-warming moment in the highly anticipated sequel. The lyrics may also be telling about how Jessie's story plays out in Toy Story 5, as more of her past is revealed. 

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," Swift wrote on her social media accounts today. "Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a [Toy Story] kid from the age of 5 til now... is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

"Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable [Randy Newman] for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it."

By we, I mean myself and my pal [Jack Antonoff]," the singer continued. "We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now."

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.

The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who returns to the franchise with Toy Story 5. The movie arrives in theaters on June 19.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Toy Story 5 Enters Its Taylor Swift Era As Singer Announces An Original Song For Pixar Sequel
Related:

Toy Story 5 Enters Its Taylor Swift Era As Singer Announces An Original Song For Pixar Sequel
Toy Story 5 Eyes Record-Breaking Opening Weekend - But It May Be Bad News For Supergirl
Recommended For You:

Toy Story 5 Eyes Record-Breaking Opening Weekend - But It May Be Bad News For Supergirl

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/5/2026, 1:48 PM
it's kinda sh1t
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/5/2026, 3:54 PM
@harryba11zack - ?si=oYWgvI806ly5UqXV
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/5/2026, 3:54 PM
It truly sounds like 💩👴
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/5/2026, 2:06 PM
I know I'm a cynic, but her last album was aimed at shaking-off her kiddy audience like fleas ..

And now she's back on the rugrat grift?

Was it less successful than she hoped?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/5/2026, 2:07 PM
WEAPONXOXOXO

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/5/2026, 2:12 PM
Thanks, Josh, for giving the “women like Taylor Swift, and women don’t like me, so I don’t like Taylor Swift” crowd a place to rant. Brilliant journalism.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 6/5/2026, 2:22 PM
This article is bait...
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/5/2026, 3:31 PM
idc, i dig it. its catchy AF and goes with Toy Story. reminds me of her older stuff, the good country stuff. Good work Taylor

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder