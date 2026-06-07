Evil Dead Burn First Clip Released And You'll Never Look At A Candle The Same Way Again

As we first revealed on FearHQ.com, the first clip from this summer's Evil Dead Burn just dropped, and you'll never look at a candle the same way again. In this new sneak peek, a young woman under Deadite control drinks hot candle wax, and it's hard not to flinch while watching.

Of course, this sort of messed-up body horror is why people love the Evil Dead movies, and we're sure this is actually rather tame compared to what else is to come next month.

The clip ends with this Deadite being locked up in the basement, only for another to appear outside the house, and he looks far more formidable than the wax-drinking girl. Oh, and he just so happens to have a demonic dog in tow. Let the madness commence.

"Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem," reads the movie's synopsis.

"After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home," it continues. "As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on...even in death."

Legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi first kicked off the now-iconic horror franchise with his 1981 directorial debut, The Evil Dead, which followed five friends in a cabin in the woods as they accidentally released horrifying demons. Evil Dead II was released in 1987, with Army of Darkness concluding the trilogy in 1992.

Since then, we've had 2013's Evil Dead and 2023's Evil Dead Rise, helmed by Fede Álvarez and Lee Cronin, respectively. Evil Dead Wrath has also been announced for an April 7, 2028, release. Writer and director Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County) will step behind the camera to tell another standalone story connected to the Book of the Dead.

That movie's cast includes Charlotte Hope (The Nun), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Ella Newton (Dangerous Animals), Elizabeth Cullen (Diabolic), and newcomer Ella Oliphant.

Evil Dead Burn, meanwhile, stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink

The movie was directed by Sébastien Vaniček and written by Florent Bernard & Sébastien Vaniček. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce. The executive producers are Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin and Jose Canas. Vaniček is joined behind the camera by director of photography Philip Lozano, production designer Nick Connor, editor Maxime Caro and costume designer Sarah Voon.

Evil Dead Burn opens in theaters on July 10.