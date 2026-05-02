Andor Star Diego Luna Joins The Cast Of Disney's Live-Action Tangled Remake

The Hollywood Reporter (via Toonado.com) reveals that Andor star Diego Luna has joined the cast of Disney's live-action Tangled movie. The animated feature primarily focused on Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Mother Gothel, meaning there are only a handful of supporting characters left to cast.

So, in an interesting twist, the trade has learned that Luna will play a character "created specifically for the feature." It's also been confirmed that cameras will roll on Tangled in Spain next month.

It's unclear whether Luna will be required to sing, but he'll likely have a sizeable role in the story given what a star he's become in recent years. The actor earned nominations for Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for his work in Disney+'s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel, Andor.

Tangled marks Luna's next big Hollywood project, as he's been busy working on Ashes (Ceniza en la boca), a drama he directed and co-wrote that adapts the Spanish-language novel. He's also been starring in Netflix's Mexico 86, which explores how Mexico came to host the 1986 World Cup.

In January, Disney's live-action Tangled found its leads in Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim. The former will play Rapunzel, and is perhaps best known for playing Raven in the DC TV series Titans. As for Manheim, the Zombies star is taking on the role of Flynn Rider.

Following reports that Kathryn Hahn is in talks to play the villainous Mother Gothel (Scarlett Johansson was being eyed for the role before choosing to star in The Batman Part II, instead), the Agatha All Along lead later made it official.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) is on board as a producer.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

It's going to be interesting finding out how Disney approaches Tangled. Over the years, the studio has been criticised for either adhering too closely to the original cartoons or taking big swings that haven't landed with audiences; finding the right balance here will be crucial.

A release date for Tangled has yet to be revealed.