Andor Star Diego Luna Joins The Cast Of Disney's Live-Action Tangled Remake

Andor Star Diego Luna Joins The Cast Of Disney's Live-Action Tangled Remake

Disney's upcoming Tangled remake has added another major star to its cast, with Andor's Diego Luna now set to join Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim, and Agatha All Along's Kathryn Hahn.

News
By JoshWilding - May 02, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: THR (via Toonado.com)

The Hollywood Reporter (via Toonado.com) reveals that Andor star Diego Luna has joined the cast of Disney's live-action Tangled movie. The animated feature primarily focused on Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Mother Gothel, meaning there are only a handful of supporting characters left to cast.

So, in an interesting twist, the trade has learned that Luna will play a character "created specifically for the feature." It's also been confirmed that cameras will roll on Tangled in Spain next month. 

It's unclear whether Luna will be required to sing, but he'll likely have a sizeable role in the story given what a star he's become in recent years. The actor earned nominations for Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for his work in Disney+'s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel, Andor

Tangled marks Luna's next big Hollywood project, as he's been busy working on Ashes (Ceniza en la boca), a drama he directed and co-wrote that adapts the Spanish-language novel. He's also been starring in Netflix's Mexico 86, which explores how Mexico came to host the 1986 World Cup.

In January, Disney's live-action Tangled found its leads in Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim. The former will play Rapunzel, and is perhaps best known for playing Raven in the DC TV series Titans. As for Manheim, the Zombies star is taking on the role of Flynn Rider.

Following reports that Kathryn Hahn is in talks to play the villainous Mother Gothel (Scarlett Johansson was being eyed for the role before choosing to star in The Batman Part II, instead), the Agatha All Along lead later made it official. 

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do RevengeThor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (CruellaFreakier Friday) is on board as a producer.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

It's going to be interesting finding out how Disney approaches Tangled. Over the years, the studio has been criticised for either adhering too closely to the original cartoons or taking big swings that haven't landed with audiences; finding the right balance here will be crucial.

A release date for Tangled has yet to be revealed.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JusticeL
JusticeL - 5/2/2026, 2:13 PM
One of my favourite animated movies. 'I think I broke my smoulder'.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/2/2026, 2:47 PM
@JusticeL - you buy manga ? If you like manga
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2026, 2:41 PM
Given that our three leads are cast and the rest are more minor players such as the Stabbington brothers , the Pub thugs and the Captain of the Royal Guard , all of which I doubt Diego Luna would be playing…

However thinking about it , given its live action then I doubt we will have Maximus chase Flynn out of his own volition so perhaps Luna’s character is another guard or a take on the Captain whose horse is Maximus and is actually the one after Ryder in this version but we’ll see.

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Anyway , I like the animated film and actually do have a good feeling about this one (even though the live action remakes have been a mixed bag imo thus far) so hope this turns out well!!.

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