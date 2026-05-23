Jared Leto Reportedly "Not Thrilled" With Masters Of The Universe - Which Is Just Fine With The Studio

Jared Leto Reportedly &quot;Not Thrilled&quot; With Masters Of The Universe - Which Is Just Fine With The Studio

According to a new report, Masters of the Universe star Jared Leto (Skeletor) isn't happy with how the movie turned out, which worked out well for Amazon MGM and Sony Pictures...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 23, 2026 05:05 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Masters of the Universe is set to release in theaters on June 5, and Amazon MGM and Sony Pictures have begun the final promotional push, with trailers, TV spots, posters, and several BTS promos featuring interviews with the main cast members.

With one notable exception.

Fans have already started to notice that Morbius star Jared Leto, who plays the movie's big bad, Skeletor, hasn't promoted MOTU at all on any of his social media accounts, didn't appear at CinemaCon, and was conspicuously absent from the recent world premiere in LA.

According to a new report from Puck News, Leto “wasn’t thrilled with the film,” but there seems to be a lot more to it.

Setting aside the accusations of inappropriate behaviour (which studios are usually happy to do as long as an actor can turn them a profit) from multiple women and even his own cast-mates, Leto has proven to be box office poison over the years, with several major studio releases, including Disney's recent Tron: Ares, underperforming or bombing outright.

The blame can't all be laid at Leto's feet, of course, but perception is reality, and the studios seem to feel that highlighting the fact that the Academy Award-winner has a lead role in the reboot - even if he is unrecognisable as the skull-faced villain - isn't going to do the film any favours.

Early opening weekend box office tracking for MOTU is in the $25-$35 million range, which really wouldn't be a great start for a movie with a reported production budget of $175 million. Perhaps having Leto promote the movie is simply a risk Amazon and Sony would rather not take.

Still, early reactions were mostly very positive (funnily enough, Leto's Skeletor is said to be a highlight), so Masters of the Universe could wind up exceeding expectations.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 5/23/2026, 5:33 PM
This is the most encouraging thing I've heard about it so far, now we know it's good. Honestly though I think it looks cool and I hope it does great.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/23/2026, 5:38 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheDpool
TheDpool - 5/23/2026, 5:39 PM
Anything Leto likes, I dont wanna pay attention to, so its all good.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/23/2026, 5:45 PM


method
User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/23/2026, 5:46 PM
I predict another Leto flop incoming!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 5/23/2026, 5:57 PM
Regardless if he does or not. He’s gettin a check. Prolly will bring him back for part 2 lmao
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/23/2026, 6:07 PM
Great news.
May every MOTU sequel earn just enough to warrant another sequel and may Leto be Skeletor in every single one.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/23/2026, 6:09 PM
This movie will be better than Spider Man and Doomsday.

And let's remember that I will be spoiling the entire movie both of them in its entirety a week before it comes out.

Plot details and the ending of course. Just because I love you all!

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 5/23/2026, 6:12 PM
@ SFF Gazette.com........ User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 5/23/2026, 6:19 PM
That’s kinda hilarious, best reviews he’s gotten in years and he’s not happy with the movie lol
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/23/2026, 6:19 PM
Tron was a bad movie because the script sucked monkey balls.
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 5/23/2026, 6:23 PM
they waited too long 2 make this corny crap

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