Jared Leto Reportedly "Not Thrilled" With Masters Of The Universe - Which Is Just Fine With The Studio

Masters of the Universe is set to release in theaters on June 5, and Amazon MGM and Sony Pictures have begun the final promotional push, with trailers, TV spots, posters, and several BTS promos featuring interviews with the main cast members.

With one notable exception.

Fans have already started to notice that Morbius star Jared Leto, who plays the movie's big bad, Skeletor, hasn't promoted MOTU at all on any of his social media accounts, didn't appear at CinemaCon, and was conspicuously absent from the recent world premiere in LA.

According to a new report from Puck News, Leto “wasn’t thrilled with the film,” but there seems to be a lot more to it.

Setting aside the accusations of inappropriate behaviour (which studios are usually happy to do as long as an actor can turn them a profit) from multiple women and even his own cast-mates, Leto has proven to be box office poison over the years, with several major studio releases, including Disney's recent Tron: Ares, underperforming or bombing outright.

The blame can't all be laid at Leto's feet, of course, but perception is reality, and the studios seem to feel that highlighting the fact that the Academy Award-winner has a lead role in the reboot - even if he is unrecognisable as the skull-faced villain - isn't going to do the film any favours.

Early opening weekend box office tracking for MOTU is in the $25-$35 million range, which really wouldn't be a great start for a movie with a reported production budget of $175 million. Perhaps having Leto promote the movie is simply a risk Amazon and Sony would rather not take.

Still, early reactions were mostly very positive (funnily enough, Leto's Skeletor is said to be a highlight), so Masters of the Universe could wind up exceeding expectations.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.