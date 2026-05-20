Masters Of The Universe Spoilers: Post-Credits Scene Confirmed To Feature A Fan-Favorite Live-Action Debut

Masters of the Universe held its world premiere this week, and the first social media reactions followed shortly after (more here). While plot spoilers have yet to find their way online, we do have a few details on the reboot's post-credits scene.

A previous rumor claimed that the movie's single stinger would feature a certain fan-favourite character, and MTTSH has now confirmed that Orko will appear.

Orko - or Gorpo as he was originally known - is a Trollan wizard who serves as He-Man's loyal friend and not particularly competent adviser on magical matters. He was not part of the first MOTU toy line and was created to add some comic relief to the classic '80s animated series.

Though this will mark Orko's live-action debut, a version of the character has appeared in all previous animated shows.

There was some speculation that the post-credits scene might feature She-Ra, which did seem likely following a recent interview with director Travis Knight.

"I can say very little about She-Ra," the filmmaker told SFX magazine. "For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world and a big part of Adam's story. In the fullness of time, if we're lucky to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra will play a huge part."

So, if MOTU gets a sequel, Princess Adora will likely be involved, and it sounds like she will either be referenced in this movie, or was actually going to appear before some changes were made.

"Whether or not she plays any part in this movie, I cannot say – but we definitely had many, many conversations about the character," Knight added. "There are giant scenes in the movie that aren't there any longer. I am very proud of the movie, but there are definitely things that I love that we had to cut. Hopefully, they will get to see the light of day at some point."

Masters of The Universe - TV Spot 3 pic.twitter.com/dBjFsB0GP3 — The Beyond Reporter (@BeyondReporter_) May 18, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.