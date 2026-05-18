Masters Of The Universe Director Says She-Ra "Will Play A Huge Part" In Potential Sequel

Can we expect to see She-Ra in the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot? Director Travis Knight gave an intriguing response when asked about the possibility of He-Man's cousin making her live-action debut.

"I can say very little about She-Ra," the filmmaker tells SFX magazine. "For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world and a big part of Adam's story. In the fullness of time, if we're lucky to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra will play a huge part."

So, if MOTU gets a sequel, Princess Adora will likely be involved, but it sounds like she will either be referenced in this movie, or was actually going to appear before some changes were made.

"Whether or not she plays any part in this movie, I cannot say – but we definitely had many, many conversations about the character," Knight added. "There are giant scenes in the movie that aren't there any longer. I am very proud of the movie, but there are definitely things that I love that we had to cut. Hopefully, they will get to see the light of day at some point."

She-Ra debuted in 1985's He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword before going on to feature in her own animated spinoff, She-Ra: Princess of Power. The character was revived for the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Netflix series, which aired its fifth and final season back in 2020 (fans continue to campaign for its revival).

There is a live-action She-Ra series in development for Prime Video. Heidi Schreck is on board as writer and executive producer. Robin Sweet will also executive produce, along with DreamWorks Animation.

Schreck has previously worked on the likes of Billions and Nurse Jackie at Showtime, as well as Dispatches from Elsewhere at AMC, and the Amazon series I Love Dick. She is arguably best known for writing and starring in the critically-acclaimed play, What the Constitution Means to Me.

Nicole Kassell is set to direct and executive-produce the pilot episode. The filmmaker has previously helmed episodes of HBO's Watchmen, Westworld, The Leftovers, The Americans, and Castle Rock, so this show is in good hands.

You can check out a new featurette for the movie below.

The global movie tour for Masters of the Universe has begun. Don't miss the film only in theaters June 5. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/izqDQcjm56 — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) May 18, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.