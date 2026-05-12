Masters Of The Universe Featurette Reveals Epic New Footage And Finally Shows Off Live-Action Moss Man

Masters Of The Universe Featurette Reveals Epic New Footage And Finally Shows Off Live-Action Moss Man

The latest featurette for the Masters of the Universe reboot finally reveals the live-action Moss Man and showcases some action-packed footage of He-Man wielding his Sword of Power.

News
By JoshWilding - May 12, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

Masters of the Universe is less than a month away from slashing its way into theaters, and as we first reported on Toonado.com,">https://toonado.com/movies/masters-of-the-universe-featurette-reveals-first-look-at-the-live-action-moss-man-a10235">Toonado.com, a new featurette reveals more about He-Man's Sword of Power. 

The biggest news here is our first proper look at Moss Man. Played by stuntman Stephen Adentan (Gladiator II), this member of the Heroic Warriors has seemingly been brought to life with practical effects and looks like he's stepped straight out of the classic cartoon. 

As his name suggests, Moss Man is a man made of, well, moss, whose power is to camouflage as foliage and other green areas, as well as control all plant life. He lives in the Evergreen Forest in harmony among the animals and plants.

Filmmaker Travis Knight is going to great lengths to make fans happy with his take on Eternia, and Masters of the Universe will be packed with familiar faces. How much they'll have to do remains to be seen, but that's what sequels are for.

During a recent interview, Masters of the Universe costume designer Richard Sale said, "Through years of knowing what is and what isn't achievable, we knew on the outset, with talking to our team and our costume prop team, we knew we could do these characters justice. That's why we stuck with them."

He added that, while the movie is heavy on visual effects, some characters "definitely felt like they were achievable within the costume department. And also with the story that they had to tell, Travis wanted that humanity there as well."

Check out this new Masters of the Universe featurette below, along with an officially released preview revealing more of Eternia and the evil Skeletor.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/12/2026, 7:08 PM
Always go full comic book.

Always go full cartoon.

Always go all in.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 8:05 PM
@ElJefe - if you want to adapt a 80’s cartoon , it seems like Travis Knight is your guy going by Bumblebee and this if it turns out well.

I wonder if him committing and going all in on the aesthetics of the franchise have to do with him having a background in animation hence he may know how to commit to that so it doesn’t come off cheesy in live action etc.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/12/2026, 7:18 PM
There’s a dude I went to school with who was basically Moss Man. Pretty sure he had full chest hair at 11.
TK420
TK420 - 5/12/2026, 7:31 PM
I lowkey want to see this shit.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/12/2026, 7:46 PM
@TK420 - you know you highkey want to
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/12/2026, 7:32 PM
I hope this movie is amazing. Word of mouth is the most important factor these days. Amazon already did the impossible with PHM, another sleeper hit would be legendary
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 8:20 PM
This film truly does look so good visually imo , I just love the vibrancy of it tbh…

Moss Man looks cool also though more in line with his more modern incarnations then the 80’s one (I do find it funny though that he’s with Ram Man & Fisto who have these elaborate accessories & outfits and then there’s Dian who’s just wearing a shirt & bomber jacket haha).

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Anyway , the movie seems really fun so can’t wait to check it out when it releases!!.

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