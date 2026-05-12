Masters Of The Universe Featurette Reveals Epic New Footage And Finally Shows Off Live-Action Moss Man

Masters of the Universe is less than a month away from slashing its way into theaters, and as we first reported on Toonado.com,">https://toonado.com/movies/masters-of-the-universe-featurette-reveals-first-look-at-the-live-action-moss-man-a10235">Toonado.com, a new featurette reveals more about He-Man's Sword of Power.

The biggest news here is our first proper look at Moss Man. Played by stuntman Stephen Adentan (Gladiator II), this member of the Heroic Warriors has seemingly been brought to life with practical effects and looks like he's stepped straight out of the classic cartoon.

As his name suggests, Moss Man is a man made of, well, moss, whose power is to camouflage as foliage and other green areas, as well as control all plant life. He lives in the Evergreen Forest in harmony among the animals and plants.

Filmmaker Travis Knight is going to great lengths to make fans happy with his take on Eternia, and Masters of the Universe will be packed with familiar faces. How much they'll have to do remains to be seen, but that's what sequels are for.

During a recent interview, Masters of the Universe costume designer Richard Sale said, "Through years of knowing what is and what isn't achievable, we knew on the outset, with talking to our team and our costume prop team, we knew we could do these characters justice. That's why we stuck with them."

He added that, while the movie is heavy on visual effects, some characters "definitely felt like they were achievable within the costume department. And also with the story that they had to tell, Travis wanted that humanity there as well."

Check out this new Masters of the Universe featurette below, along with an officially released preview revealing more of Eternia and the evil Skeletor.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.