Masters Of The Universe Post-Credits Scenes Leak, Revealing Two Major Debuts (And A Big Sequel Tease)

With Masters of the Universe now playing in theaters across the globe (it begins playing in the U.S. this afternoon), it was perhaps inevitable that spoilers would begin leaking online.

While we'll have a full breakdown for you later this week, details about all three stingers have found their way online today (via SFFGazette.com).

There are three post-credits scenes, all of which we'll be touching on in a little more depth soon. Still, now might be a good time to step away if you don't want to be spoiled because filmmaker Travis Knight has some huge surprises planned for fans.

A cartoon-accurate Orko makes a fun appearance in the first stinger, while She-Ra's official Masters of the Universe debut is in the second. While Orko's appearance is played for laughs and a fun nod to the classic cartoon (he doesn't interact with any of the reboot's leads), She-Ra is clearly there to set up a potential sequel.

Queen Marlena and Duncan/Man-at-Arms feature in a scene where they discuss their hope that, like Prince Adam, "she" will one day return to them. Elsewhere in Eternia, She-Ra is shown from behind—the actress playing her is likely a stand-in—with the Sword of Protection in hand. And yes, there's a snippet of the classic She-Ra: Princess of Power theme.

In the third and final scene, we catch up with Evil Lyn in Castle Grayskull, where she's alone with Skeletor's decapitated head. His familiar laugh can be heard as the screen cuts to black, suggesting he'll return in the sequel. Whether Jared Leto plays him again is TBD.

There's more to each of these scenes, and we'll be taking a closer look at what they mean for the Masters of the Universe franchise soon. Still, it now seems safe to assume that, if a sequel happens, we can expect He-Man and She-Ra to reunite on screen and battle the returning Skeletor.

Previously, filmmaker Travis Knight confirmed, "I can say very little about She-Ra. For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world, and a big part of Adam’s story. In the fullness of time, if we’re lucky to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra will play a huge part."

We're still waiting on revised opening weekend numbers for Masters of the Universe. However, it currently appears the live-action reboot will struggle to make a huge impact, despite doing what it can to appeal to longtime fans...

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in UK cinemas on June 3, and arrives in the U.S. on June 5.