Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stills Tease Peter Parker's Status Quo And The Scorpion's Redesigned Tail

Five new Spider-Man: Brand New Day stills have been revealed after leaking online earlier this week, offering a closer look at what's to come for Peter Parker when he swings back into the MCU next month.

For starters, we see him wearing an ESU hoodie while talking to Bruce Banner. Unless he's in "disguise" to speak with his fellow Avenger, the implication is that Peter is now attending college at Empire State (just like his comic book counterpart).

We also have hi-res shots of Spider-Man shaking hands with the Department of Damage Control's head honcho—believed to be obscure X-Men villain, William Metzger—another shot of The Punisher's new suit, and The Scorpion's redesigned tail.

Completely different from the scaffolding-like version featured heavily in promo art and merchandise, this version is far more in line with the comics. Mac Gargan may wear two suits in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but this is likely an example of a design evolving during shooting. The same thing happened to Spidey's black costume in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Finally, there's a fun shot of the wall-crawler with a shuriken sticking out of his arm, presumably after he clashes with ninja assassins, The Hand.

During a recent interview with Empire, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "It is the first Spider-Man film that we’ve made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He’s doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly."

Doctor Strange's spell at the end of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home made it so that no one remembers who Peter is. Now, with no friends or family, all he has is Spider-Man.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton explained, "He is dedicating his entire existence to his job. That’s the core theme that I find incredibly relatable. I think most people at certain points in our lives have gone through loss. At least for me, and I think for many people, the result can be: 'Screw it. I’m just going to work. I’m going to do nothing else but work.' That’s obviously not the most healthy state."

Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal concurred, adding, "[Brand New Day] is a more internal movie, and the bigness of it is emotional, not worlds exploding."

Check out these new Spider-Man: Brand New Day stills in the X posts below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.