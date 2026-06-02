UPDATE: Masters Of The Universe Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

UPDATE: Masters Of The Universe Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

The first reviews for the live-action Masters of the Universe reboot are in. Does this big-budget take on the classic '80s animated series have the power?

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 02, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Following mostly glowing first reactions, the full reviews for Masters of the Universe are in. As is so often the case, the consensus isn't quite as positive, but the movie is currently sitting at a very respectable 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Most critics seem to agree that the live-action reboot manages to capture the tone of the beloved '80s animated series, but for many, the camp and self-aware silliness are simply too prevalent to take anything that happens in the movie even remotely seriously.

Some feel that this was the right approach and that director Travis Knight "understood the assignment," but even taking this into account, it sounds like the humour is hit or miss.

Most of the performances, particularly Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Adam and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, come in for praise, and Jared Leto's Skeletor is singled out as a surprising highlight.

Have a read through the reviews and reactions below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

UPDATE: Masters of the Universe is now "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 75% based on 85 reviews. We've also added a few more verdicts and a featurette.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5 in the US, and June 3 in the UK and Ireland.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/2/2026, 11:31 AM
I just bought a matinee ticket for this Saturday afternoon.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/2/2026, 11:31 AM
Land? As in Lala Land? Haha Josh you are such a headliner master
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/2/2026, 11:36 AM
Looked a little cheesy from the trailers so I’m not surprised to hear it’s a silly movie for Heman fans.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/2/2026, 11:38 AM
User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/2/2026, 3:36 PM
@OneMoreTime - don’t worry, I’ll go twice to make up for your edgy choice!
NateBest
NateBest - 6/2/2026, 11:42 AM
I can't wait to see it on Friday! We've got quite the crew going 🤓
Fogs
Fogs - 6/2/2026, 1:05 PM
@NateBest - My kids are hyped!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/2/2026, 11:50 AM
I am jacked up for this. Looks so authentic in all the right ways.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 11:59 AM
Oh , hearing “silly” is certainly gonna make some mad given they don’t probably wanted a more “serious” take which is fair but im not surprised someone like Travis Knight has really leaned into the 80’s-ness of the original animated series as well as tone given that’s the era he grew up in and the take he loved growing up as we saw with Bumblebee aswell.

The movie is at a 76% out of 50 reviews on RT as of now so more positive then not which is good to see so I hope the percentage continues to climb or atleast remains steady.

I do find it interesting though how the positive reviews seem to single out that they are glad the film is colorful , vibrant and leans into its campy nature and silliness thus showing that all blockbusters don’t have to be dark and serious anymore when we have had films of that ilk already such as GOTG , Ragnarok , D&D:Honor Among Thieves etc.

Anyway , MOTU looks real fun so can’t wait to check it out!!.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/2/2026, 12:05 PM
I mean, the 2002 series was a perfect example of honoring the 80s cartoon without getting too campy and silly. Maybe copying & pasting the MCU formula after the GA has already gotten sick of it wasn’t the best approach?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/2/2026, 12:22 PM
I'm in!
Starlight
Starlight - 6/2/2026, 12:28 PM
I only care about ONE Review... my freaking PERSONAL taste...
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2026, 3:42 PM
@Starlight - comment of the day that’s how it should be rottne tomatoes strangers reviews and critics should not matter this person gets it
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2026, 3:43 PM
@dragon316 - that’s how it should be people prove that wrong with transformers one , thunderbolts , be in 70 they sucked in theaters with goood reviews from fans
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/2/2026, 12:41 PM
The movie looks like it'll be pretty fun.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/2/2026, 12:41 PM
This will be such a massive flop.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/2/2026, 1:07 PM
@ThorArms - I'm not that sure.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/2/2026, 1:12 PM
@Fogs - I meant it will open in 3rd this weekend, and won't eclipse $35mil. For an almost $200mil production not including marketing, not sure how it avoids flopping.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/2/2026, 1:43 PM
@ThorArms - This. ^ It's got to make around $450-500 million to start turning a profit and I don't see that happening.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/2/2026, 3:55 PM
@Feralwookiee - Agreed. I see $400MM (minimum) with passionate audience reaction, word-of-mouth and this running through the summer months as a fun movie to see. All it takes is key influencers on IG and TT posting some 15-second clip about how great it is and boom, wildfire breaks out.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/2/2026, 12:44 PM
dont care about the reviews. i can tell by the trailer that i would like this movie. seeing my child hood cartoon come to life is always a pleasure and fun for me. im in.... if i can find the time
Fogs
Fogs - 6/2/2026, 4:42 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - It's kinda like the Mario Bros film. A high dose shot of nostalgia in a film that we forget the story in about a week.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2026, 3:57 PM
Should we reallly care about what rotten tomatoes and critics reviews think about movies we see in life we should not let them tell us what to see and care we decide fate of entertainment not reviews critics rotten tomatoes transformers one and thunderbolts both have scores close to he man both sucked in theaters all only people like those movies are fans not new fans but old fans who do we care what strangers rotten tomatoes critics and reviews tell use what to see and like and do in life we should not never ever listen to critics reviews rotten tomatoes and reviews.,

Who make movies successful we us people do what only one opinion matters to us our own when did we start acting like 2 year olds have mommy and daddy critic reviews rotten tomatoes tell us what we should like and think about what if like movie or not we still plan see it if they hate movie so who cares what critics reviews and rotten tomatoes rate entertainment we people think what we like wan tto see is more important than word of strangers don’t know us we will never se win person at all reviews rotten tomatoes and critics nazis can go to crap we make choices in life not them
RolandD
RolandD - 6/2/2026, 4:34 PM
Not my cup of tea but a lot of you are excited so I hope that you enjoy it.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/2/2026, 4:47 PM
Looks like harmless fun. Hope it's a success.

Hope they don't sequelize it into oblivion: Part 9 - "Old Man: Ruler of Infirmia."
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/2/2026, 5:38 PM
I've never cared for what other people say about any kind of movie, with that being said, happy that people loved it.

I'll be catching it this weekend as well!

I'd rather support this camp fest of a movie than any garbage movie Marvel produces. Don't forget, I'll be spoiling BND a whole week before it comes out! If y'all delete my comments, I'll just keep reposting them until I make sure every single Marvelite is spoiled.

Join the DC Alliance, the only alliance that matters

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out

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