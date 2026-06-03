Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor May Reveal A Major Spoiler Relating To Sadie Sink's Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor May Reveal A Major Spoiler Relating To Sadie Sink's Character

We have some rumored details about Sadie Sink's mysterious character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and if accurate, they will leave little doubt about her identity...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2026 11:06 AM EST

Though the character Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still officially under wraps, we'd be very surprised if she didn't turn out to be Jean Grey - especially after these latest details.

According to MTTSH, Sink's character will "use her powers to freeze everyone in New York."

Assuming this doesn't refer to her turning the population of NYC into human popsicles, Ice-Man style, it certainly sounds like Sink's mysterious "villain" is a very powerful telepath.

Whoever Sink is playing, there's a chance her real identity will remain under wraps for a good chunk of the movie. A recent character description from an international site reads: "A mysterious figure, whose true identity remains unknown, is also lurking in the shadows; his allegiance is uncertain."

@Cryptic4KQual responded by claiming that Sink's character will remain mysterious "throughout most of the film."

The scooper also shared some dialogue from (presumably) the next trailer.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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darthderp
darthderp - 6/3/2026, 11:13 AM
OMG, how many articles a week are going to be written about "Major Rumor on Sadie Sink's Character" at this point it seems like the only character that's not been rumored is Black Widow. Enough already.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 11:14 AM
@darthderp - anything for dem clicks!!.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/3/2026, 11:14 AM
I long for the days of Ralph Bohner surprises.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2026, 11:18 AM

Called this day one she was announced, and everyone slapped me down.

Well, you snotty zygotes can kiss my wrinkly old a$$.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 6/3/2026, 11:19 AM
"I didn't know you can get that big."

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 11:22 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/3/2026, 11:24 AM
SORRY!

But Marvel Studios NOT going turn Sadie Sink, Jean Grey into the Villain.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/3/2026, 11:55 AM
@OneMoreTime - did you not read this one?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/3/2026, 12:05 PM
@FrankenDad -

certainly, sounds like Sink's mysterious "villain" is a very powerful telepath.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 11:25 AM
That sounds like a pretty cool moment if true…

Also an intriguing element of Peter is the only that can sense her and is immune to her abilities which certainly adds a fun wrinkle imo.

Anyway , If Sadie is Jean (which I still find this to be an odd yet exciting place to introduce the character) then I think she’ll be great since she can play her empathy and complexity well imo!!.

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