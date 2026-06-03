Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor May Reveal A Major Spoiler Relating To Sadie Sink's Character

Though the character Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still officially under wraps, we'd be very surprised if she didn't turn out to be Jean Grey - especially after these latest details.

According to MTTSH, Sink's character will "use her powers to freeze everyone in New York."

Assuming this doesn't refer to her turning the population of NYC into human popsicles, Ice-Man style, it certainly sounds like Sink's mysterious "villain" is a very powerful telepath.

Whoever Sink is playing, there's a chance her real identity will remain under wraps for a good chunk of the movie. A recent character description from an international site reads: "A mysterious figure, whose true identity remains unknown, is also lurking in the shadows; his allegiance is uncertain."

@Cryptic4KQual responded by claiming that Sink's character will remain mysterious "throughout most of the film."

The scooper also shared some dialogue from (presumably) the next trailer.

"What is happening to me. I am losing my mind! I am totally out of control. I gotta fix whatever this is RIGHT NOW" — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 2, 2026

"Doctor Banner, you found a way to surpass mutating DNA, right? Theoretically, could you get rid of the bad aspects but keep the good?"



"How will you decide which parts of nature are good or bad?" — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 2, 2026

"How can we fight an enemy we can't even see? You're the only one who's immune to it, who can sense it" — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 2, 2026

Spider-Man to Hulk:

"I didn't know you can get that big" — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 3, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.