Supergirl Director Breaks Silence On Guardians Of The Galaxy Comparisons And "Debates" With James Gunn

From the moment the first Supergirl trailer dropped, the comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy have come thick and fast. Honestly, it's not hard to see why.

The movie's visuals definitely have more in common with the Marvel Studios franchise spearheaded by James Gunn than the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book that inspired it. That's evident from Krem of the Yellow Hills; the villain's striking red hair, beard, and pirate-style have been swapped out for a take that's more akin to a member of the MCU's Ravagers.

During a recent interview with Empire (via GamesRadar+), Supergirl director Craig Gillespie reflected on "debating stuff" with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, who was seemingly very hands-on in the post-production process.

However, despite any disagreements, the filmmaker tells the magazine that "it was great to have more of a director than a studio head" to bounce ideas off. Gillespie explained, "You can just roll the sleeves up and have a healthy debate. It would get into the tiniest things... music choices... that sort of push and pull."

Those needle drops have been a big part of why Supergirl has been likened to Guardians of the Galaxy, and the similarities between the two franchises aren't lost on the director.

"I don't think I can avoid it," Gillespie admitted. "We're in that arena, but it's a space I've always played in. There's only so many space movies. And we're in the superhero universe, with that dance of humor and darkness and drama, which I love."

DC Studios will be hoping that Supergirl can find the same level of success as Guardians of the Galaxy, and with tickets going on sale yesterday, it won't be long until we start getting some early opening weekend estimates. With a reported $315 million break-even point, it shouldn't be too hard for the second DCU title to be considered at least a modest hit when all is said and done.

Of course, tickets for Supergirl are now on sale, and you can watch the thrilling final trailer for the movie below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.