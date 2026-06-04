Supergirl Director Breaks Silence On Guardians Of The Galaxy Comparisons And "Debates" With James Gunn

Supergirl Director Breaks Silence On Guardians Of The Galaxy Comparisons And &quot;Debates&quot; With James Gunn

Supergirl director Craig Gillespie has reflected on butting heads with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn during the movie's post-production process and those Guardians of the Galaxy comparisons.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

From the moment the first Supergirl trailer dropped, the comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy have come thick and fast. Honestly, it's not hard to see why.

The movie's visuals definitely have more in common with the Marvel Studios franchise spearheaded by James Gunn than the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book that inspired it. That's evident from Krem of the Yellow Hills; the villain's striking red hair, beard, and pirate-style have been swapped out for a take that's more akin to a member of the MCU's Ravagers.

During a recent interview with Empire (via GamesRadar+), Supergirl director Craig Gillespie reflected on "debating stuff" with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, who was seemingly very hands-on in the post-production process.

However, despite any disagreements, the filmmaker tells the magazine that "it was great to have more of a director than a studio head" to bounce ideas off. Gillespie explained, "You can just roll the sleeves up and have a healthy debate. It would get into the tiniest things... music choices... that sort of push and pull."

Those needle drops have been a big part of why Supergirl has been likened to Guardians of the Galaxy, and the similarities between the two franchises aren't lost on the director. 

"I don't think I can avoid it," Gillespie admitted. "We're in that arena, but it's a space I've always played in. There's only so many space movies. And we're in the superhero universe, with that dance of humor and darkness and drama, which I love."

DC Studios will be hoping that Supergirl can find the same level of success as Guardians of the Galaxy, and with tickets going on sale yesterday, it won't be long until we start getting some early opening weekend estimates. With a reported $315 million break-even point, it shouldn't be too hard for the second DCU title to be considered at least a modest hit when all is said and done.

Of course, tickets for Supergirl are now on sale, and you can watch the thrilling final trailer for the movie below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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frottage
frottage - 6/4/2026, 9:16 AM
"I don't think I can avoid it," is nonsense, it's your film, change the script. Do we need a Kryptonians of the Galaxy film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 9:24 AM
Discussions and collaboration are a part of pretty much any creative process so him being able to do that with another director who also happens to be co-head of the studio would certainly be interesting since Gunn might understand better then a regular suit where Gillespie was coming from in regards to certain decisions.

However i do feel Gunn had a hand in atleast establishing the visual aesthetic of the film since this would be our first look into the DCU’s cosmic side hence i can see him being involved more for that reason though im sure Gillespie also got to contribute his own ideas & vision for the film aswell given the punk rock vibe of the film (ala Cruella) etc.

Anyway the movie seems good regardless imo thus looking forward to it!!.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 9:26 AM
I don't think this will be like guardians of the galaxy to be fair, people are comparing because it's Gunn and because it's based in space but they are two completely different entities and I say give Supergirl a chance, it will surprise a lot of people just wait and see and to be honest a little bit of light-heartedness won't be such a bad thing in a DC superhero movie keep batman dark but make superman light and fun how he's meant to be same with Supergirl she's a little darker than superman but it's great to see some fun here too, bring it on DC Marvel all the way folks
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 9:33 AM
Using GOTG as a critique is a good thing. These movies are beloved, made bank, and turned lower level CBM heroes into A list heroes. Feige didn't make the movies, he signed the checks. Having a creative person at the Helm instead of a bald suit will benefit in the long term. Despite what the dipshits say in the comments
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/4/2026, 9:38 AM
@bobevanz - its not a good thing when Gunn has made GOTG 5 times on the big screen and twice on the smaller screen already.🤡
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/4/2026, 9:35 AM
"You can just roll the sleeves up and have a healthy debate. It would get into the tiniest things... music choices... that sort of push and pull."

Sigh, sounds like its another James Gunn GOTG movie then.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/4/2026, 9:41 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis - yep, just as people thought 😫😫😫

Dude is a 1 trick pony when it comes to cbms.

Anti hero/heroes ✅️
Cute CGI animal ✅️
Music from Gunns Spotify ✅️
Childish tension cutting humour ✅️

Rinse and repeat 😭😅

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