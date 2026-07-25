UPDATE: Lanterns Comic-Con Trailer Features Sinestro, Manhunters, And Epic Cosmic Action

UPDATE: While they haven't been released (or leaked), The Wrap has revealed details about three new Lanterns clips shown in Hall H. The footage began with Hal Jordan picking up John Stewart in his car and questioning why John hasn't asked where he's been. Following a tense exchange between the pair, Hal hands over the Green Lantern ring and instructs John to meet him at a taco stand a few miles away.

Hal then casually jumps out of the moving vehicle, leaving John to figure out how to survive as the car hurtles towards the edge of a cliff.

The next scene sees John arrive at the taco stand, where Hal is busy taking selfies with fans. A young child mentions that their mother misses seeing him in his Green Lantern costume, prompting Hal to reply that he still wears it for special occasions. Hal then asks John what construct he came up with to save himself. John's answer? Bubble wrap.

The next scene puts the spotlight on Sinestro. Beginning with Hal suited up as Green Lantern, the hero visits Sinestro in the Sciencells in the hope of learning more about the Manhunters. Sinestro warns him that, if the Manhunters are still out there, they would only be the second biggest threat he faces. The biggest is John.

Hal responds by admitting that he now understands John is being trained to replace him. He later returns to his motel room, where he begins reciting the Green Lantern oath while recharging his power ring. Before he can complete it, John bursts in, and the two engage in a brutal fight. The clip ends with John choking Hal as an ominous red light begins to glow outside.

HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for DC Studios' Lanterns during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con featuring stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King.

Previous trailers were somewhat lacking, but there's plenty of Green Lantern action in this sneak peek, with some cosmic, mind-bending imagery and a trip into outer space for a meeting between Hal Jordan and the imprisoned Sinestro.

The biggest reveal here is that Hal and John Stewart will be facing off with the Manhunters. In the comics, they were the Guardians of the Universe's first attempt at creating an interstellar police force that could combat evil all over the cosmos.

However, this trailer makes a point of describing them as shapeshifters, leading many fans to wonder whether there's a connection between them and Mars' shapeshifting Martians. Does this link them to J'onn J'onzz, a.k.a. Martian "Manhunter," or have they just been reimagined for the DCU? We'll find out next month, but it certainly doesn't look like they're robots here.

There's still no obvious sign of the show's 2026 timeline, and with Hal aware that John is his replacement, it's hard to shake the feeling that we're about to see the Green Lantern Corps veteran perhaps head down the same villainous path as his comic book counterpart.

Kyle Chandler recently told Entertainment Weekly that he's been speaking to "Green Lantern historians" to prepare for Lanterns, noting, "I’ll tell you what, you can find them everywhere. You can find them in bars, you can find them in restaurants. All your friends that you never knew were Green Lantern historians, they come out of the woodwork."

Check out the new Lanterns trailer in the players below.

No evil shall escape their sight. Watch the official trailer now. #Lanterns arrives August 16 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/NBs4RZBg3c — HBO Max (@hbomax) July 24, 2026

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16.